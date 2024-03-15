The upcoming Sentinels vs Team Heretics matchup will round out the first set of matches at VCT Masters Madrid. The champions of the Americas kickoff event will clash against the runner-ups from the EMEA kickoff event in what is set to be a blockbuster showdown. Both teams boast many individual superstars and bring a unique flair to any game. The two rosters also have an enormous fanbase, making things even more exciting.

Ahead of this classic North America vs Europe clash, let us take a look at some of the notable players to keep an eye out for, as well as key statistics and the playstyle differences that can determine the victor of this matchup.

Sentinels vs Team Heretics VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Sentinels vs Team Heretics is one of the most anticipated matches of VCT Masters Madrid so far. The former has truly risen to the top of the Americas region after more than two years of struggles and hardships. A newly reforged TenZ on the Controller role and the exceptional shot-calling of johnqt have powered North America's favorites back to the international stage.

Sentinels' Duelist zekken had a monstrous Kickoff event and is looking to fully unleash his potential at the first Masters event of the year. Pairing these three players with the reliable and consistent duo of Sacy and Zellsis has yielded them exceptional rewards so far.

Expand Tweet

Team Heretics has been a welcome surprise in the EMEA scene, considering they managed to qualify for Masters Madrid with their substitute, paTiTek. The hometown heroes will be looking to make a name for themselves in this tournament, as the team is filled with rookie talents such as benjyfishy, MiniBoo, and RieNs.

Team Heretics has showcased some exceptional set plays, unique team compositions and an aggressive playstyle revolving around explosive entries and map control. This kind of aggression has been enabled by the Deulist MiniBoo's individual mechanics, along with the great supporting cast of the IGL Boo, paTiTek, and RieNs. The team's Sentinel player benjyfishy has also been exceptional in terms of mechanics and locking down sites.

Expand Tweet

Considering all the factors at play here, Sentinels are the expected favorites to walk home with the victory. The North American side has boatloads of international experience along with a more refined playstyle when compared with Heretics' inexperience and occasional lack of discipline.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time in VCT history that fans will get to witness a Sentinels vs Team Heretics matchup.

Previous results

Sentinels' most recent result was a hard-fought 3-2 victory against LOUD in the Americas Kickoff Grand Finals. Team Heretics, on the other hand, lost their most recent fixture against Karmine Corp, 1-3, in the EMEA Kickoff Grand Finals.

VCT 2024 Madrid rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the Sentinels vs Team Heretics match:

Sentinels - Americas #1 Team Heretics - EMEA #2 Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Ričardas "Boo" Lekavičius (IGL) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lekavičius Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL) Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish Zachary "zekken" Patrone Enes "RieNs" Ecirli Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach) Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT Masters Madrid match featuring Sentinels vs Team Heretics are as follows:

PT : March 15, 11 am

: March 15, 11 am CET : March 15, 7 pm

: March 15, 7 pm IST : March 15, 11:30 pm

: March 15, 11:30 pm KST: March 16, 3 am

To watch Sentinels vs Team Heretics live, you can visit the following channels:

Popular watch parties conducted by streamers such as Tarik, Average Jonas, and Sliggy, among others, are alternate options for viewers wanting a unique and banter-filled viewing experience.

Check out more VCT Masters Madrid articles:

VCT Masters Madrid power rankings || Karmine Corp vs FunPlus Phoenix || Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming || Top 5 Duelist players to look out for || EDward Gaming at VCT Masters Madrid

Poll : Who will win this match? Sentinels Team Heretics 0 votes View Discussion