T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe - VCT 2024 Pacific Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe match on April 8, 2024, will mark the end of the first week of VCT 2024 Pacific Stage 1. Since this is both teams' first game in the tournament, there isn't much riding on it. That said, winning the opening match can help boost the team's confidence and provide them with the momentum to do well when the stakes are higher later in the tournament.

The winner of this match will also get one step ahead in terms of securing their spot at VCT Masters Shanghai and collecting three VCT Championship Points. This article contains everything you need to know about the T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe match at VCT 2024 Pacific Stage 1.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe at VCT 2024 Pacific Stage 1: Who will win the final match of Week 1?

Prediction

Neither T1 nor DetonatioN FocusMe has a stellar record, but the former's is still miles ahead. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that DFM is the worst team in Pacific, possibly even the worst in the entire franchise leagues. The squad went without a single victory in VCT Pacific last year and maintained its streak with a 0-2 run at Kickoff this year.

T1 is a much more respectable squad, with wins and losses streaked around. The team even made it to the semi-finals stage at Kickoff, falling slightly short of making it to VCT Masters Madrid.

All things considered, T1 should have a clear edge in today's matchup unless DFM has cooked up something incredible in the time since Kickoff, which will finally break its unbroken loss streak on the Pacific stage.

Head-to-head

Ahead of the T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe game at VCT 2024 Pacific Stage 1. the two squads have faced each other only once in an official game. This was at the Pacific League last year, where the Korean team came out with a 2-1 victory.

Recent results

T1 has a 2-3 win-to-loss ratio in the last five games. The team managed to score victories against BLEED Esports and ZETA DIVISION but lost all three times that it faced off against Paper Rex.

Going into today's game, DFM is coming off of a five game loss streak against NAVI, ZETA DIVISION, BLEED. DRX, and Team Secret.

Potential lineups

T1

Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedrabbo

" Abedrabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

DetonatioN FocusMe

An "Medusa" Min-cheol

Min-cheol Yoshitaka "Anthem" Enomoto

Enomoto Souta "popogachi" Morita

Morita Ibuki "Meiy" Seki

Seki Yusuke "neth" Matsud

Matsud Moon "Astell" Ji-won (Head Coach)

Where to watch T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe

The T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe match will take place on April 9, 2024. The following are the region-based local start times for this VCT 2024 Pacific Stage 1 match:

US (West): 4 am PT

4 am PT US (East): 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 12 pm CET

12 pm CET India: 4:30 pm IST

4:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 8 pm KST

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

T1 vs DFM Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here T1 vs DFM YouTube: Watch here

You can tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and content creators for a additional banter, commentary, and analysis.

