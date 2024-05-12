Team Heretics vs Fnatic - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 Grand Finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Heretics vs Fnatic is the Grand Finals match of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Both teams will be battling for the direct Playoffs stage spot in VCT Masters Shanghai. Currently, Team Heretics is at six wins and two losses whereas Fnatic is at six wins and four losses.

This Bo5 (Best-of-five) will see Team Heretics have a map ban advantage as they have arrived at this point through the Upper Bracket.

Team Heretics vs Fnatic - Which team will win VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Team Heretics is looking incredible in Stage 1. While their Group Stage run had some ups and downs, the Playoffs witnessed this team destroy every opponent they came across. They are yet to drop a single map in the Playoffs stage.

While many doubted Fnatic's form after Kickoff, they have been able to return to form in Stage 1. Although their performance doesn't look as good as last year, this team has shown a lot of resilience. Fnatic has been able to deliver some incredible comebacks in the last few matches and could truly turn the tides in their favor during VCT Masters Shanghai.

This match of Team Heretics vs Fnatic favors the former as they have performed much better in recent matches. However, if there is one EMEA team that can take Heretics down, it's Fnatic.

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other a few times before. The most recent was during the ongoing event, VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where Team Heretics won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Heretics' most recent match was against Fnatic in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Fnatic's most recent match was against FUT Esports in the same event where they won the Bo5 series by 3-1.

Potential Lineups

Team Heretics:

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

Fnatic:

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Team Heretics vs Fnatic

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 12, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Team Heretics vs Fnatic on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Team Heretics vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

