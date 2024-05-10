Team Heretics vs Fnatic - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Heretics vs Fnatic is the Upper Finals match of the Playoffs stage in VCT EMEA 2204 Stage 1. Both these teams have already qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai and will be battling for the Grand Finals spot in Stage 1.

As of now, Team Heretics is at five wins and two losses in Stage 1. Meanwhile, Fnatic is right behind with five wins and three losses in the event.

Note: Part of the article is based on the author's opinion.

Team Heretics vs Fnatic - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Team Heretics will be representing EMEA again at VCT Masters Shanghai. While the team had some hiccups during the Group Stage, their performance during the Playoffs has been astounding. Team Heretics has been able to get two clean 2-0 wins in their last couple of matches of the Playoffs.

After their recent performances in the Playoffs stage, it is safe to say that Fnatic has returned to form. While still not as dominating as last year, the team has improved significantly since the EMEA Kickoff. Fnatic have been able to pull off some masterful comebacks in both Playoff matches so far.

This match of Team Heretics vs Fnatic favors the former as their performance is slightly better than their opponents. However, Fnatic is definitely capable of making this a close series as they have started to return to their amazing form.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where Team Heretics won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Heretics' most recent match was against FUT Esports in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Fnatic's most recent match was against Karmine Corp in the same event, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Team Heretics vs Fnatic

Interested readers can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 10, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Team Heretics vs Fnatic on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Team Heretics vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

The links above will redirect you to the correct broadcast channel. It won't get you to the desired match, as the exact links are not available at the time of writing this article.

