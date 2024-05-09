Team Heretics vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Heretics vs FUT Esports is a Playoffs stage match in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) will help determine one of the two teams that will make their way to the Upper Finals of this event.
As of this writing, Team Heretics has a total of four wins and two losses. Meanwhile, FUT Esports has a total of four wins and a single loss which earned them the #1 seed for the Playoffs.
Team Heretics vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?
Predictions
Team Heretics have had some trouble keeping up their form from VCT Masters Madrid. While they have earned some wins against stronger teams like Karmine Corp and Fnatic, they did struggle against some of the weaker teams from the region. However, their recent Playoffs match against NAVI proved that Heretics was among the most fearsome team to go up against.
FUT Esports has played extraordinarily in Stage 1. Everyone on the team has looked mechanically sharp which has allowed them to win matches with very unorthodox Agent compositions. FUT Esports has only lost two maps in the entirety of this event so far.
This match of Team Heretics vs FUT Esports heavily favors the latter due to their almost flawless record in the Group Stage. However, Team Heretics is not an easy opponent to take down and this Bo3 series will not be easy for either team.
Head-to-head
These two have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the EMEA Kickoff where Team Heretics won the Bo3 series by 2-0.
Recent results
Team Heretics' most recent match was against NAVI in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.
FUT Esports' most recent match was against BBL Esports in the same event where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.
Potential Lineups
Team Heretics
- Ricardas "Boo" Lukaševičius (IGL)
- Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukaševičius
- Enes "RieNss" Ecirli
- Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish
- Mert "Wo0t" Alkan
- Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)
FUT Esports
- Furkan "Mr.FaliN" Yeğen (IGL)
- Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek
- Eray "yetujey" Budak
- Dogukan "qRaxs" Balaban
- Ata "AtaKaptan" Tan
- Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Head Coach)
When and where to watch Team Heretics vs FUT Esports
Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 9, 2024, at 11 am PDT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST/ 3 am JST (next day). Here are the links:
- Team Heretics vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Watch here
- Team Heretics vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here
The links above should redirect you to the correct broadcast channel. If they do not, please note that the exact links were not available at the time of writing this article.
Check out these VCT articles:
- Top 5 selling VCT EMEA Valorant Capsules
- Teams to look out for at Americas League
- Pacific 2024 Stage 1 schedule
- Americas 2024 Stage 1 schedule
- Teams to look out for in 2024