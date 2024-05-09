Team Heretics vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Heretics vs FUT Esports is a Playoffs stage match in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) will help determine one of the two teams that will make their way to the Upper Finals of this event.

As of this writing, Team Heretics has a total of four wins and two losses. Meanwhile, FUT Esports has a total of four wins and a single loss which earned them the #1 seed for the Playoffs.

Team Heretics vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Team Heretics have had some trouble keeping up their form from VCT Masters Madrid. While they have earned some wins against stronger teams like Karmine Corp and Fnatic, they did struggle against some of the weaker teams from the region. However, their recent Playoffs match against NAVI proved that Heretics was among the most fearsome team to go up against.

FUT Esports has played extraordinarily in Stage 1. Everyone on the team has looked mechanically sharp which has allowed them to win matches with very unorthodox Agent compositions. FUT Esports has only lost two maps in the entirety of this event so far.

This match of Team Heretics vs FUT Esports heavily favors the latter due to their almost flawless record in the Group Stage. However, Team Heretics is not an easy opponent to take down and this Bo3 series will not be easy for either team.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These two have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the EMEA Kickoff where Team Heretics won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Heretics' most recent match was against NAVI in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Expand Tweet

FUT Esports' most recent match was against BBL Esports in the same event where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Team Heretics vs FUT Esports

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 9, 2024, at 11 am PDT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST/ 3 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Team Heretics vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Team Heretics vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here

The links above should redirect you to the correct broadcast channel. If they do not, please note that the exact links were not available at the time of writing this article.

Check out these VCT articles: