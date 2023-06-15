Team Liquid vs EDward Gaming - VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

The VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo's playoffs kick off on June 16, 2023. After a hard-fought three-day group stage, the final eight teams have been short-listed. These squads will fight to see who wins 2023's only Masters event and take home a lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. The winner will also secure an additional seat for their region at Valorant Champions 2023.

The second match of Masters Tokyo playoffs' Day 1 will be held between EMEA League winners Team Liquid and Chinese representatives EDward Gaming. Based on these two squads' performances so far this season, the match will be quite an exciting one. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Team Liquid vs EDward Gaming - Who will win the second match in VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo playoffs?

Prediction

VCT fans knew that Team Liquid, with its current roster, had the potential to be great, but this squad proved them right when they took down a seemingly invincible Fnatic in the EMEA League's grand final.

It is difficult to point out a specific win condition when a squad is as stacked as Team Liquid's. But, going by the matches they've played so far, it can be said for certain that the key to their success lies in how Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel performs. As long as the rest of the team is playing well and this individual is in his element, they're bound to give their opponents a tough challenge.

However, waiting for Sayf on the other side is EDG's very own star duelist, Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang. The confidence of this man is unmatched and his skill right up there with the likes of Nikita “Derke” Simitev (at least based on his performance in VCT Masters Tokyo so far).

The upcoming match-up will likely be quite close. EDward Gaming are definitely the underdogs going into it. However, under the right conditions, they could come out on top.

Head-to-head

The two teams faced each other once in VCT Champions 2022, where Team Liquid beat EDward Gaming 2-0. However, this result is from a different era of the game, with different squads presenting a very different style of playing Valorant.

Recent results

Team Liquid are coming off a fantastic win against Fnatic in the grand final of the VCT 2023 EMEA League. They also beat the likes of NAVI and FUT Esports in its playoffs. This will be their first match in the VCT Masters Tokyo.

EDG have displayed fantastic performances in Tokyo so far. After a close loss against T1 to kick things off, they managed to beat both NAVI and T1 in subsequent matches to make it to the playoffs.

Potential lineups

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen (IGL)

Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Akhmetshin Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Vlasov Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Sulcas Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Head Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the English broadcast of the match on the main Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant Champions Tour. Streams in regional languages in certain areas' official Valorant esports channels.

For readers who prefer additional commentary and banter, you can tune into a watch party hosted by players and streamers from across the world.

Team Liquid will play EDward Gaming on June 16, 2023, at 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST. You can also find the full playoffs schedule here.

Results

Note: This section will be updated once the match is over.

