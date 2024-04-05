Team Liquid vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Liquid vs FUT Esports is the Group Stage match for VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. The 11 franchised teams will go through a Group Stage followed by the Playoffs to try and qualify for Masters Shanghai. There are a total of three spots for each region for the next international event.

Day 2 had two matches scheduled. The first one was between NAVI and Team Vitality. NAVI was able to regain their form and easily won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0. The same results were seen again as Team Heretics was able to create a huge upset by taking down Fnatic with a 2-0 scoreline.

Team Liquid vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Team Liquid had a huge revamp to their roster coming into 2024. The former Apeks core's addition was meant to push the team in a new direction. During the EMEA Kickoff, this new iteration wasn't able to get many wins and ultimately did not qualify for the event's Playoffs.

On the other hand, FUT Esports also made a couple of changes to their roster. The most notable was the addition of world-class Duelist pro cNed. Unfortunately, they had similar performance issues and did not make it to the Playoffs in the EMEA Kickoff and missed out on VCT Masters Madrid.

This match between Team Liquid and FUT Esports slightly favors the former as the team is filled with players who have produced great results recently. However, FUT Esports is not far behind, and this series will likely be a close one.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA League 2023 where Team Liquid won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-0.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was against KOI in the EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Karmine Corp in the EMEA Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential lineups

Team Liquid

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch Team Liquid vs FUT Esports

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. This match will take place on April 5, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CST/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Team Liquid vs FUT Esports on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Team Liquid vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Watch here

