Team Liquid vs Karmine Corp - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Having officially begun on March 27, Week 2 of the VCT EMEA League is currently underway with its most recent matchups. The region's ten franchised teams are presently competing in the Regular Season, from which the top six teams will make it to the Playoffs. In order to qualify for Masters Tokyo, teams will need to finish in the top four positions at the Playoffs stage.

As such, Day 2 of Week 2 provided the community with a few interesting series, with the first matchup being between NAVI and BBL Esports. Despite BBL's best efforts, NAVI were able to win the Bo3 (Best of Three) series with a dominant 2-0 scoreline. The next match pitted Fnatic against Team Heretics. With Alfajer back in the team, Fnatic enjoyed a comfortable victory.

This article will take a closer look at the upcoming Day 3 matchup between Team Liquid and Karmine Corp.

Team Liquid vs Karmine Corp - Who will be victorious in this series at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Liquid has been amongst the top teams in the world ever since the start of VCT. After franchising, Liquid made some major changes to their roster as they signed former M3 Champions players, nAts and Redgar, alongside Sayf from Guild Esports. So far, the team hasn't showcased solid performances and were eliminated in their very first match at LOCK//IN.

Similarly, Karmine Corp made significant changes to their squad as they brought in the brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera from Liquid. Although this newly-made team was able to win one match at LOCK//IN, they haven't delivered consistent performances in the league yet.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is a difficult task as both of these teams are equally matched. Karmine Corp had a better performance at LOCK//IN as they won one series whereas Liquid was eliminated in their first match itself. Liquid, on the other hand, has looked better than Karmine in the current EMEA league if we look at the round differential in the current standings. As it stands, Karmine Corp will likely win the upcoming matchup.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, neither of these teams have faced each other in a professional Valorant matchup before.

Recent results

Team Liquid's last match was in the VCT EMEA League against FUT Esports. After losing their first map, Liquid was able to make an exciting comeback in the Bo3 series with a 2-1.

Karmine Corp's last match was in the same EMEA league against Team Heretics. Unfortunately, Karmine was completely dominated by Heretics and lost the Bo3 matchup 0-2.

Potential ;ineups

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

Karmine Corp

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom

Alexander "xms" Forte

Ryad "SHIN" Ensaad

Alexis "Newzera" Humbert

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch all of the league matches by going to the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. Alternatively, they can tune into the watch parties that are conducted by streamers and pro players. This matchup will occur on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 am PT/5:00 pm CET/9:30 pm IST.

