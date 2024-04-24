Team Liquid vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Liquid vs Team Heretics is a Group Stage match in Week 4 of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Both teams have looked rather underwhelming at this event and need wins to secure a Playoffs spot.

As of now, Team Liquid has a total of two wins and two losses putting them in fourth place in their table. On the other side, Team Heretics is sitting at a single win and two losses placing them in third place as they are tied with Gentle Mates. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) is a crucial one for both these teams.

Team Liquid vs Team Heretics - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Team Liquid's performance has been kind of a mixed bag in Stage 1. Its wins have looked very close while the losses have been one-sided. The loss against NAVI in Stage 1 was perhaps the worst out of all matches this year but it seems like Liquid has bounced back from it.

Team Heretics came into the EMEA Stage 1 as one of the top teams after it represented the region at VCT Masters Madrid. So far, the squad has struggled to keep that level of form and lost to relatively weaker teams like BBL Esports and Team Vitality.

This match of Team Liquid vs Team Heretics is a difficult one to predict as both seem to be evenly matched. However, the latter should be able to take this series as it has performed better than the former in this 2024 season so far.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced off against each other multiple times before. The most recent one was during the VCT EMEA League in 2023 where Team Liquid won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was against GIANTX at the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Team Heretics' most recent match was at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series 0-2 against BBL Esports.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Team Liquid vs Team Heretics

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on April 24, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Team Liquid vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Team Liquid vs Team Heretics on YouTube: Watch here

