Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 on April 24, 2024, is the second match of Week 4. With both teams striving to make playoffs in this tournament, each win will count from this point. A victory today would put Vitality in strong contention for the playoffs, while for Gentle Mates, it is more of a matter of staying alive in the Omega Group.

With the Masters Shanghai event and three VCT Championship Points at stake, the competition is getting stiffer at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 with each passing week. This article will tell you everything you need to know about today's Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates game.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1

Prediction

With how the teams have played in VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1, Team Vitality is the clear favorite in today's match. Each squad member has shown immaculate mechanics, and the strategies they have showcased as a team have instilled fans' faith in them.

Gentle Mates, on the other hand, have looked half-baked in multiple situations. Their double-Duelist compositions with Phoenix on Lotus and Breeze against Fnatic last week might remind fans of Paper Rex from the past. However, unlike the Singaporean squad, Gentle Mates lacked explosiveness, getting completely shut down by their opponents.

Unless Gentle Mates offers something fans haven't seen before, Team Vitality should get a clean win in today's series.

Head-to-head

There have been two Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates encounters in VCT history. Both matches were at EMEA Kickoff, where the former came out on top 2-0 and 2-1. Today will mark the third on-stage encounter between the two teams.

Recent results

Team Vitality has recently looked quite strong, with an L-W-L-W-W streak against Karmine Corp, KOI, NAVI, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports, respectively. The first two games were at Kickoff, while the three latest ones have been in this tournament.

Going into today's game, Gentle Mates has an L-L-W-L-L streak against Team Vitality (twice), BBL Esports, Karmine Corp, and Fnatic, respectively. Once again, the first two matches mentioned here were at Kickoff, and the remaining three were Stage 1.

Potential lineups

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko

Cherednichenko Emil "runneR" Trajkovski

Trajkovski Kimmie "Kicks" Laasner

Laasner Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

Gentle Mates

Beyazıt " beyAz " Körpe

" Körpe Logan " logaN " Corti

" Corti Nathan " nataNk " Bocqueho

" Bocqueho Jonathan " TakaS " Paupard

" Paupard Wailers " Wailers " Locart

" Locart Kévin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans (Head Coach)

Where to watch Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates

The Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates match will occur on April 24, 2024. Here are the local start times for the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 match:

US (West): 10 am PT (April 24, 2024)

10 am PT (April 24, 2024) US (East): 12 pm ET (April 24, 2024)

12 pm ET (April 24, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET (April 24, 2024)

7 pm CET (April 24, 2024) India: 10:30 pm IST (April 24, 2024)

10:30 pm IST (April 24, 2024) Japan and Korea: 2 am KST (April 25, 2024)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

The starting time might vary slightly based on how long the series between Team Liquid and Team Heretics lasts.

