Team Vitality vs GIANTX - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Vitality vs GIANTX is a Group Stage match of Week 4 of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. These teams are in varying situations when it comes to qualifying for the Playoffs. Vitality is at two wins and two losses getting them the fifth place of their group, while GIANTX have zero wins and three losses, putting them in the fifth place of their table as well.

Despite the same positions, Vitality has a much better chance of making it to the Playoffs as they are technically tied with two other teams for third place. The same cannot be said for GIANTX as they have a considerably slim chance of making it to the Playoffs.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

Team Vitality vs GIANTX - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Team Vitality has performed decently in the 2024 season. While the team didn't make it to VCT Masters Madrid, they were able to secure a bunch of wins in Kickoff. In Stage 1, Vitality has looked much better as they have defeated stronger teams like FUT Esports and Team Heretics.

On the other hand, GIANTX have had quite a difficult time in the 2024 season. They couldn't win a single match at Kickoff, which led to a roster change. However, Stage 1 has led to the same result as they have yet to win a match.

This match of Team Vitality vs GIANTX heavily favors the former due to their performance being significantly better than their opposition in the recent matches.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced off against each other several times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA League in 2023, where GIANTX won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1.

Recent results

Team Vitality's most recent match was against Gentle Mates at the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

GIANTX's most recent match was at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Team Vitality

Jokūbas " ceNder " Labutis (IGL)

" Labutis (IGL) Nikita " trexx " Chrerednichenko

" Chrerednichenko Kimmie " Kicks " Leasner

" Leasner Emil " runneR " Trajkovski

" Trajkovski Saif " Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Head Coach)

GIANTX

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Seymon " purp0 " Borchev

" Borchev Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Team Vitality vs GIANTX

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on April 26, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Team Vitality vs GIANTX on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Team Vitality vs GIANTX on YouTube: Watch here

