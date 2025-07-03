Valorant Night Market start date for July 2025

The Valorant Night Market will return in July 2025. On July 3, 2025, the official Valorant X page revealed the new Night Market dates, stirring up the fanbase. Players will be able to find some of their favorite weapon skins, but as usual, it's all about how lucky you get while it's all online. The Valorant Night Market will arrive on July 10, 2025.
This article will go over the official dates for the Valorant Night Market in July 2025 and also explain the kind of skins you can expect to get from it.
Valorant Night Market July 2025 dates revealed
The new Valorant Night Market will officially run from July 10 to July 24, 2025, as revealed on Valorant's X page. It's a beloved feature of the game that allows you to buy weapon skins at a discounted price.
The Valorant Night Market generally features discounts starting from 10%, all the way up to 49%. It usually skips a month or two before reappearing. However, that is not the case this time, as it was last seen live between June 5 and June 24, 2025.
This time, with the beginning of Valorant Season 25 Act 4, we have the Night Market back again and earlier than expected. As usual, skins from Premium, Select, and Deluxe classes are found in the special section. All of them are available at a certain discount, allowing players to purchase them at a lower price than usual.
Valorant is one of the most cosmetic-heavy games, where skins can change the entire feel of shooting and aiming. Players often invest heavily in their skin collections, and being a few hundred Valorant Points short can feel disappointing. However, thanks to the Night Market, players can expand their cosmetic collections with some ease.
You get to pick from five different weapon skins assigned at random. Every Night Market shop is unique to the player. You may get any weapon skin, including those for knives, which are some of the most popular in the game.
However, it's important to note that melee skins priced at 4350 VP and above are never included in the Night Market.
