Valorant reduces Reyna’s “dominance” with balance changes in patch 8.11

Valorant’s new patch 8.11 will bring several nerfs and buffs to five Agents, and Reyna is one of them. We can anticipate these changes on July 11, 2024, once the update is live. These changes will affect the title's meta and playstyle. However, Patch notes are important to ensure fair play and address any overpowered or underpowered elements in the game.

Players can utilize this patch note to understand the updates and make their own strategies to dominate the battleground.

This article will discuss all the nerfs and buffs coming on Reyna through patch note 8.11 in Valorant.

Reyna’s dominance will be reduced in patch 8.11 of Valorant

Reyna is known for her healing abilities and aggressive gameplay. Riot's announcement of Patch 8.11 on X will both nerf and buff Reyna to make her a balanced Agent. In patch 8.11 the developers mentioned:

"Reyna is receiving both buffs and nerfs this patch to reshape the power of her kit. The goal of the changes is to reduce the level of dominance she can achieve in Ranked, especially at low and mid ranks when outperforming her enemies, while pushing some of her value in coordinated settings:"

Here are all the nerfs and buffs on Reyna

Devour (Q)

Devour is the healing ability that Reyna can generate by killing an enemy. However, it decreased from 100 to 50 to make her less effective for low to mid-rank players. Full heal timing also reduced from three to two seconds to make her swift to back in a fight.

Dismiss (E)

The Dismiss ability helps Reyna take the Soul Orb of an enemy and become invisible for a few seconds to get back to a safe place. In patch 8.11, the speed of her Dismiss ability increased from 9.1 to 12 meters per second, making her effective in crucial fights. Additionally, the total duration of the Dismiss ability has been reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.

Empress (X)

Empress is the ultimate ability that helps Reyna to increase weapon fire rate and can take Soul Orb after killing an enemy and become intangible for a few seconds. The Empress ability has no timer and it is permanent until Reyna is killed or the round ends, which can be very effective for many players to clutch crucial rounds easily.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the upcoming patch 8.11 in Valorant

