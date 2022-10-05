Valorant TEC Challenger Series Group Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The Esports Club (TEC) is ready to host one of the largest Valorant Championships in South Asia (SA) and Southeast Asia (SEA). The Valorant TEC Challenger series will feature a prize pool of $30,000 as the winner will be awarded a share of $17,000, with the runner-up getting a decent share of $7,000.
Everything to know about Valorant TEC Challenger series Group Stage
The Valorant TEC Challenger series will feature eight different teams from the SA and SEA regions going off against each other during the VCT Off-Season Official event. The Group Stage begins today, October 5, 2022.
Some teams making into the Valorant TEC Challengers reserved their slot through their respective regional qualifiers score, while teams such as XERXIA and BLEED got their spot through official invitation.
Here are the eight teams who will be competing in the tournament:
- BLEED
- XERXIA Esports
- Alter Ego
- Fancy United Esports
- Velocity Gaming
- Estar Esports
- Revenant Esports
- Franchise Players
Format
Eight Valorant professional teams will fight each other in the Valorant TEC Challenger series in a single round-robin format. The top four teams in the Group Stage will proceed to the Playoffs. For the TEC Challenger series, the winner of the series will be decided through the Grand Finals from the Playoffs.
Schedule
Group Stage schedule:
Day 1
- BLEED vs XERXIA Esports: Wednesday, October 5 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST
- BLEED vs Velocity Gaming: Wednesday, October 5 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST
- Velocity Gaming vs Global Esports: Wednesday, October 5 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST
- Alter Ego vs Revenant Esports: Wednesday, October 5 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST
- Fancy United Esports vs Revenant Esports: October 5 - 3:30 PM CEST / 6:30 AM PDT / 7:00 PM IST
Day 2
- BLEED vs Global Esports: Thursday, October 6 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST
- XERXIA Esports vs Global Esports: Thursday, October 6 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST
- Revenant Esports vs XERXIA Esports: Thursday, October 6 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST
- Alter Ego vs BLEED: Thursday, October 6 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST
- Fancy United Esports vs Estar Esports: Thursday, October 6 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST
Day 3
- BLEED vs Revenant Esports: Friday, October 7 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST
- BLEED vs Fancy United Esports: Friday, October 7 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST
- Velocity Gaming vs Fancy United Esports: Friday, October 7 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST
- Global Esports vs Revenant Esports: Friday, October 7 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST
- Global Esports vs Estar Esports: Friday, October 7 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST
Day 4
- Global Esports vs Alter Ego: Saturday, October 8 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST
- Fancy United Esports vs XERXIA Esports: Saturday, October 8 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST
- XERXIA Esports vs Velocity Gaming: Saturday, October 8 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST
- Estar Esports vs Velocity Gaming: Saturday, October 8 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST
- Revenant Esports vs Estar Esports: Saturday, October 8 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST
Day 5
- BLEED vs Estar Esports: Sunday, October 9 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST
- Fancy United Esports vs Global Esports: Sunday, October 9 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST
- Fancy United Esports vs Alter Ego: Sunday, October 9 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST
- Velocity Gaming vs Alter Ego: Sunday, October 9 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST
Day 6
- XERXIA Esports vs Estar Esports: Monday, October 10 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST
- XERXIA Esports vs Alter Ego: Monday, October 10 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST
- Alter Ego vs Estar Esports: Monday, October 10 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST
- Velocity Gaming vs Revenant Esports: Monday, October 10 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST
When and where to watch
Valorant fans interested in tuning into the TEC Challengers Group Stage can do so through The Esports Club's official YouTube and Twitch handles. Every scheduled Valorant match will be livestreamed.
The Valorant TEC Challengers Group Stage will be held from October 5, 2022, to October 10, 2022. These six days will allow four teams to climb to the Playoffs.