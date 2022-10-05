Valorant TEC Challenger Series Group Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The Esports Club (TEC) is ready to host one of the largest Valorant Championships in South Asia (SA) and Southeast Asia (SEA). The Valorant TEC Challenger series will feature a prize pool of $30,000 as the winner will be awarded a share of $17,000, with the runner-up getting a decent share of $7,000.

Everything to know about Valorant TEC Challenger series Group Stage

The Valorant TEC Challenger series will feature eight different teams from the SA and SEA regions going off against each other during the VCT Off-Season Official event. The Group Stage begins today, October 5, 2022.

Some teams making into the Valorant TEC Challengers reserved their slot through their respective regional qualifiers score, while teams such as XERXIA and BLEED got their spot through official invitation.

Here are the eight teams who will be competing in the tournament:

BLEED

XERXIA Esports

Alter Ego

Fancy United Esports

Velocity Gaming

Estar Esports

Revenant Esports

Franchise Players

Format

Eight Valorant professional teams will fight each other in the Valorant TEC Challenger series in a single round-robin format. The top four teams in the Group Stage will proceed to the Playoffs. For the TEC Challenger series, the winner of the series will be decided through the Grand Finals from the Playoffs.

Schedule

Group Stage schedule:

Day 1

BLEED vs XERXIA Esports : Wednesday, October 5 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST

: Wednesday, October 5 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST BLEED vs Velocity Gaming : Wednesday, October 5 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST

: Wednesday, October 5 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST Velocity Gaming vs Global Esports : Wednesday, October 5 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST

: Wednesday, October 5 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST Alter Ego vs Revenant Esports : Wednesday, October 5 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST

: Wednesday, October 5 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST Fancy United Esports vs Revenant Esports: October 5 - 3:30 PM CEST / 6:30 AM PDT / 7:00 PM IST

Day 2

BLEED vs Global Esports: Thursday, October 6 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST

Thursday, October 6 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST XERXIA Esports vs Global Esports : Thursday, October 6 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST

: Thursday, October 6 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST Revenant Esports vs XERXIA Esports : Thursday, October 6 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST

: Thursday, October 6 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST Alter Ego vs BLEED : Thursday, October 6 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST

: Thursday, October 6 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST Fancy United Esports vs Estar Esports: Thursday, October 6 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST

Day 3

BLEED vs Revenant Esports: Friday, October 7 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST

Friday, October 7 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST BLEED vs Fancy United Esports : Friday, October 7 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST

: Friday, October 7 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST Velocity Gaming vs Fancy United Esports : Friday, October 7 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST

: Friday, October 7 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST Global Esports vs Revenant Esports : Friday, October 7 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST

: Friday, October 7 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST Global Esports vs Estar Esports: Friday, October 7 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST

Day 4

Global Esports vs Alter Ego : Saturday, October 8 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST

: Saturday, October 8 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST Fancy United Esports vs XERXIA Esports : Saturday, October 8 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST

: Saturday, October 8 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST XERXIA Esports vs Velocity Gaming : Saturday, October 8 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST

: Saturday, October 8 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST Estar Esports vs Velocity Gaming : Saturday, October 8 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST

: Saturday, October 8 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST Revenant Esports vs Estar Esports: Saturday, October 8 - 2:30 PM CEST / 5:30 AM PDT / 6:00 PM IST

Day 5

BLEED vs Estar Esports: Sunday, October 9 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST

Sunday, October 9 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST Fancy United Esports vs Global Esports : Sunday, October 9 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST

: Sunday, October 9 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST Fancy United Esports vs Alter Ego : Sunday, October 9 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST

: Sunday, October 9 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST Velocity Gaming vs Alter Ego: Sunday, October 9 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST

Day 6

XERXIA Esports vs Estar Esports : Monday, October 10 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST

: Monday, October 10 - 10:30 AM CEST / 1:30 AM PDT / 2:00 PM IST XERXIA Esports vs Alter Ego : Monday, October 10 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST

: Monday, October 10 - 11:30 AM CEST / 2:30 AM PDT / 3:00 PM IST Alter Ego vs Estar Esports : Monday, October 10 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST

: Monday, October 10 - 12:30 PM CEST / 3:30 AM PDT / 4:00 PM IST Velocity Gaming vs Revenant Esports: Monday, October 10 - 1:30 PM CEST / 4:30 AM PDT / 5:00 PM IST

When and where to watch

Valorant fans interested in tuning into the TEC Challengers Group Stage can do so through The Esports Club's official YouTube and Twitch handles. Every scheduled Valorant match will be livestreamed.

The Valorant TEC Challengers Group Stage will be held from October 5, 2022, to October 10, 2022. These six days will allow four teams to climb to the Playoffs.

