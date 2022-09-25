1 reason why each Bloodline member could betray Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline opened WWE SmackDown with an amazing acknowledgment ceremony. The faction debuted new merchandise, officially welcomed Solo Sikoa to the fold, and officially inducted Sami Zayn as "Honorary Uce."

However, they first teased the expulsion of Zayn, at which Jey Uso could barely hide his glee.

The Bloodline looks stronger than ever, but it has always had its fair share of conflict. Each member has, at one time or another, had conflicts with a stablemate, some of whom are still visibly bubbling beneath the surface.

Roman Reigns, in particular, has often resorted to heavy-handed tactics to keep his troops in line. As such, each member has a feasible reason to betray The Tribal Chief at some point in the future.

Without further ado, here is one reason why each member of The Bloodline should betray Roman Reigns

#5. Paul Heyman could find a new client

The Bloodline's special counsel, Paul Heyman, has arguably the most decorated client list of all time. The Wise Man managed everyone from Stone Cold Steve Austin to Brock Lesnar before aligning with Roman Reigns.

His latest alliance has added more gold to his resume, further cementing him as arguably the greatest manager in WWE history.

Heyman's loyalty to The Tribal Chief was tested on the road to WrestleMania 38 as he briefly reunited with Lesnar, his client of twenty years. He ultimately proved his fealty to Reigns by betraying The Beast and has stayed with the former ever since.

With Heyman's history of relentless pursuit of successful clients, he could align himself with a new force if his current client shows signs of slowing down.

#4 & #3. Jimmy and Jey Uso have unfinished business with Roman Reigns

The Usos are unlikely to have forgotten what Reigns did to them

The Usos' recruitment into The Bloodline followed a very bumpy road. Jey Uso was defeated in a war of attrition against Roman Reigns before falling in line.

The Tribal Chief physically and mentally wore down Main Event Jey, even choking out the latter's injured twin brother to break him in their "I Quit" match at Hell In A Cell 2020. Recently, Jey Uso has shown open disdain for Reigns' friendliness with Sami Zayn.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso didn't offer as much resistance upon his return from injury, but he was also initially against joining the stable. The Usos have fought Reigns' battles multiple times at the cost of their own safety, and both showed tremendous singles potential while feuding with him.

Having achieved virtually everything in the tag division, WWE's most famous set of twins could set their sights on singles success.

What better way to achieve this than betraying The Tribal Chief to finish their unfinished family business with him and free themselves from his control?

#2. Sami Zayn's divided loyalties could make him turn his back on Roman Reigns

The entire WWE Universe is both dreading and anticipating the moment Sami Zayn will inevitably split with The Bloodline. Most of the audience expects the rest of the faction to cut ties when they no longer deem him useful. However, a growing section believes he could beat them to the punch.

Zayn has repeatedly sacrificed himself to save his stablemates, with little to no reward or in return. The likes of Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and especially his best friend Kevin Owens have tried to open his eyes to this imbalance. What if they succeed in convincing him to betray Roman Reigns and co.?

This could spark a babyface turn for the ages and even lead to Zayn dethroning The Tribal Chief as a singles competitor or The Usos in tag team action.

#1. Solo Sikoa could betray Roman Reigns to take over The Bloodline's leadership

Solo Sikoa is the newest Roman Reigns' legendary Bloodline member to storm the WWE main roster. The Street Champion was one of the standout singles competitors in NXT 2.0 and is fast gaining popularity with the WWE Universe. Fans have begun comparing Sikoa to legends such as real-life father Rikishi and the late, great Umaga.

Should Sikoa's fast-rising popularity grow to a level where he becomes a top threat, it would make sense to have him betray The Tribal Chief.

Just as fans would love to see Reigns tussle it out with The Rock for family leadership, Sikoa would be a prime candidate to replace Reigns at the head of The Bloodline.

Who do you think will betray Roman Reigns in the future? Or will The Bloodline remain strong and continue their dominance in WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below!

