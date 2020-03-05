10 Active WWE Superstars who are future Hall of Famers

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is a big part of WrestleMania Weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame is meant to honor more than just Superstars. It also gives recognition to promoters from other companies as well as to talent and celebrities who helped make the industry what it is today.

While we probably have mixed feelings about some Superstars and whether or not they belong in the HOF, the fact is that the majority of those inducted deserve to be there. The guidelines are what you would expect regarding a lasting career/impact on the business. Some guidelines are a lot more loose as WWE likes to add a varied class of past, present and female stars each year.

As I have written numerous times in the past, the WWE has it's deepest and most talented roster ever. From top to bottom on both RAW, SmackDown and NXT, there is no shortage of stars making waves or waiting for their chances to do so.

If we watch a single episode of either RAW or SmackDown, we can usually pinpoint Superstars that will join the HOF when the time comes. Huge names like Kane, The Undertaker, John Cena and Big Show will soon be inducted, but for the purpose of this slideshow, I'll focus on active talent that has had matches consistently for the last six months. Here are 10 current WWE Superstars who could be future Hall of Famers.

#10 AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One

He might have only joined the WWE in 2016 but Styles looked like he belonged the minute he entered the ring. It's certainly true that he should have been signed much earlier than 2016 but things played out the way they did. And it didn't take long for the Phenomenal One to become one of the top Superstars in the company.

AJ Styles has already won the WWE Championship a few times and battled John Cena and Chris Jericho. He's also had matches with everyone from Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins to Daniel Bryan to Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE often inducts people into the Hall of Fame that had huge impacts outside of WWE (Antonio Inoki, Carlos Colon, DDP, Harlem Heat) in addition to WWE Superstars, so it makes total sense for Styles to join the Hall of Fame. Styles has had a great career both inside the WWE and outside of it.

