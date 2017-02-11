10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 4

The final part of our photo series that offers a peek behind the curtain into how the WWE works backstage.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 11 Feb 2017, 16:32 IST

Today, we come to the final part of our "10 amazing backstage WWE photos” series with Part 4. By this time you already know what this series is about so I'll just point you towards the first three parts after which we can get started.

10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 1

10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 2

10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 3

So, without any further ado, here's Part 4 of our "10 amazing backstage WWE photos” series:

#10 Eddie Guerrero and Vince McMahon

Eddie Guerrero and Vince McMahon share a moment together

This is my favourite photo out of this whole series. Taken right after Eddie Guerrero's incredible Wrestlemania match against Brock Lesnar, where Eddie won the WWE Championship, you can see just how much it meant to Eddie and just how much Vince McMahon loved Latino Heat.

A man who was well loved throughout the WWE and the rest of the pro-wrestling world, Eddie won the hearts of millions including the boss himself. Seeing just how happy the two men are in this photo, it makes what happened in the following months even more tragic.

Despite his triumphs, this is one of the last truly happy photos of Eddie as he would pass away shortly after his memorable triumph.