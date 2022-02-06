10 backstage photos from Royal Rumble 2022 you need to see

The 2022 edition of WWE's Royal Rumble is in the history books now. The Premium Live Event aired last Saturday from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. With it completed, the Road to WrestleMania 38 has officially begun.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting nights of the year for pro wrestling fans. This year, as with most, there were major surprises, twists, nostalgia, and entertainment all over the show. But while all this was going on, there were a lot happening backstage as well.

Let's take a look at 10 behind-the-scenes photos from WWE's Royal Rumble 2022 and check out what was going on behind the curtains. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts on these candid scenes!

#10 The Man with her man and the Swiss Superman

Becky Lynch, Cesaro, and Seth Rollins

One of the real-life power couples in WWE right now is Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, both of whom had major matches at this year's Rumble. Becky Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop and now looks ahead to a showdown with Lita at Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and while he won the match by disqualification, the title didn't change hands.

In this photo, Lynch and Rollins can be seen backstage at the Rumble with Cesaro. Many fans were hoping to see The Swiss Superman in the Men's Rumble match, but he was unfortunately not involved.

#9 Royal Rumble winner having some fun backstage

Ronda Rousey backstage with Johnny Knoxville's crew

The 2022 Royal Rumble saw the return of Ronda Rousey to WWE after nearly three years away. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was a surprise entrant and the eventual winner of the Women's Rumble match

In the picture above, she can be seen backstage having some fun with the crew of Jackass, who were there to support Johnny Knoxville as he competed in this year's Men's Rumble as a special celebrity guest. Knoxville collaborated with WWE to promote his upcoming film and engaged in a brief storyline feud with Sami Zayn.

