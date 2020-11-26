10 Behind the scene photos from The Undertaker's Final Farewell you need to see

Survivor Series 2020 saw The Undertaker, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, bid farewell to the WWE Universe for the final time. After 30 long years of entertaining the fans, The Undertaker decided to call it a day.

This entire month, the WWE Universe has been celebrating the career of The Undertaker with several special shows, documentaries, and The Phenom himself giving several out-of-character interviews. While we all witnessed his Final Farewell on our screens at WWE Survivor Series 2020, there's a lot that went backstage that fans would love to see.

Let's take a look at ten behind-the-scene photos from The Undertaker's Final Farewell. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite memory from the Phenom's legendary career.

#10 The Undertaker arrives at the Amway Center

The Undertaker

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. In the above picture, The Undertaker is entering the Amway Center ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2020. It would be interesting to know what was going on in the mind of The Phenom at this time, hours before his final farewell.

#9 WrestleMania opponents and good friends

Shane McMahon, The Undertaker, and Triple H

The Undertaker has held many records in WWE. One of his greatest accomplishments is his WrestleMania record and the once-undefeated streak. The Undertaker holds a legendary record of 25-2 (wins-losses) at WrestleMania. In the above picture, The Phenom can be seen talking to Triple H and Shane McMahon, both of whom he has defeated at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker and Triple H have had several rivalries throughout their careers, including three WrestleMania matches. Who can forget the iconic 'End of an Era' Hell in a Cell match between the two at WrestleMania 28? As for Shane McMahon, he also fell victim to The Deadman at WrestleMania 32 in a Hell in a Cell match.