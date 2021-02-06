10 Behind the scene photos from WWE Royal Rumble 2021 you need to see

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 took place this past Sunday and officially kick-started the Road to WrestleMania 37. One of the most exciting WWE pay-per-views of the year, this was the first time that Royal Rumble took place without any live fans in the arena, inside the ThunderDome with virtual fans.

WWE Hall of Famers and legends appeared, new champions were crowned, and two Superstars won their respective Royal Rumble matches to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 37. All of this was witnessed by the fans on their screens all around the world, however, there was a lot more that happened backstage.

Let's take a look at ten behind the scene photos from WWE Royal Rumble 2021 and see who bumped into each other and how was the atmosphere in the locker room. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the pay-per-view that took place this past Sunday.

#10 The 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner

Edge

The Rated-R Superstar and WWE Hall of Famer Edge entered the men's Royal Rumble match at the first spot and went on to become only the third WWE Superstar in history to win the match from that spot. With this victory, Edge also joined the elite list of Superstars who have won the Royal Rumble twice.

In the above behind the scene photo, Edge can be seen in his casual attire, presumably before the pay-per-view last Sunday. Which champion do you think will he challenge at WrestleMania 37?

#9 Twinning at the Rumble

Lana and Natalya

The women's Royal Rumble 2021 saw RAW Superstar Lana return to action after a long absence. Not just that, she went on eliminate Nia Jax from the match, taking revenge on her in a massive way for everything that Jax has put Lana through in the second half of 2020.

In the above picture, Lana and Natalya are getting a picture clicked together. Both their gears for the pay-per-view look pretty identical, almost as if the two are twinning. Natalya entered the match and made one elimination before getting eliminated by Bianca Belair from the match.