10 Behind-the-scenes photos you need to see from past Wrestlemanias

Take a look at some of the backstage happenings of the last 10 WrestleManias.

WWE.com has released some incredible behind-the-scenes photos from 'Manias 26 to 35.

WrestleMania is always electric, externally and internally.

WrestleMania 36 will be broadcasted this weekend after it was taped in advance due to the emerging effect that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the United States and the entire planet as a whole. With the reports that have emerged surrounding the Performance Center show, the backstage area may have been very busy throughout the tapings.

This is no different from WrestleManias of the past, although the others will have likely had much higher spirits behind the scenes. The past decade of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' has seen some great editions and some average editions, but the one constant was the grand setting surrounding the event. That was evidenced by mega-stars, both past, and present.

WWE has released a gallery of 100 backstage shots from every WrestleMania of the 2010s on its website. They range from chaotic to emotional, showcasing the unique nature of how WWE operates behind the scenes of their biggest show of the year.

Here are 10 of the most interesting backstage photos from the past decade of WrestleMania, with a little context provided for each of them.

#10 One down, one to go

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch share a kiss.

It is no secret that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been together for over a year, with the couple being engaged in August. It must be noted how similar their paths to the top were in 2019, with both of them winning their respective Royal Rumble matches and eventually winning the top title at WrestleMania 35.

The above picture is one you may have seen before, as Rollins shared a moment with Lynch right after his show-opening Universal Championship victory over Brock Lesnar. A few hours after this, The Man would headline the show and bring home more gold, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

