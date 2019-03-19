Best and worst of WWE RAW- 18th March 2019

Chad Gable and Kurt Angle had a pretty cool match

If you consider how soon WrestleMania will come our way, this was a pretty shoddy effort from WWE overall. RAW came to us from Chicago, the crowd was great and well behaved too (no CM Punk chants) and the performers gave it their all, I suppose. But the show in itself was unexciting. And some of the 'surprises' we were promised were awful.

I suppose what WWE is trying to do is to not have everyone compete every week, so as to ensure that no injuries happen before WrestleMania 35. But in doing so and keeping top superstars off the program, they've created a scenario where there's no reason to stay tuned. I could have skipped the show and not missed much this week.

Expect the viewership to reflect this. However, if you thought this week's show was great, be sure to leave a comment below.

I can't imagine how anyone would have liked the show, however.

#1 Best: Beth Phoenix comes out of retirement

EXCLUSIVE: After announcing she will come out of retirement for #WrestleMania, @TheBethPhoenix reminisces about winning her first championship in Chicago. #Raw pic.twitter.com/A532OEMadF — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2019

The Women's Tag Team Championships are historic and all, I get that. But there just hasn't been any excitement in the division since Sasha and Bayley won the titles. I think them going to SmackDown to face the IIconics is great. But their potential WrestleMania match seems like a bigger deal.

Beth Phoenix will soon come out of retirement to reunite the Divas of Doom, to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley, from the looks of it. I think that this is a great move and is the only way really that the WWE Universe will care about the titles.

Both women are still in their prime and can still go. It's also a big step up for Sasha Banks and Bayley, because it allows them to be the workhorses in this match.

Natalya and Beth Phoenix are no pushovers though.

