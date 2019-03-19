WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why Baron Corbin is Kurt Angle's final WWE opponent

Riju Dasgupta

John Cena was originally thought to be Angle's final opponent

I mean think about it. The crowd in attendance had some many disappointing moments on the very same night. It began when Finn Balor announced his tag team partner, who turned out to be Braun Strowman. And then, the mystery masked Luchador that attacked Elias was unmasked and turned out to be No Way Jose.

But then, they waited impatiently for Kurt Angle to announce his final opponent. They all assumed that it would be John Cena, based on the grapevine. And the crowd went mild when they heard that the big announcement was for Baron Corbin and not a WWE legend.

So, why did WWE decide to have Kurt Angle take on Baron Corbin in his final match? Let me try and analyse the situation in this article.

Feel free to chime in with your thoughts and comments.

#5 Cena is a troll

A lot of people based their assumption that John Cena was Kurt Angle's final opponent based on the fact that Cena put up a post of Kurt Angle on his Instagram account. This was the Kurt Angle of old, and a nod to the history that the two men share with each other. Not surprisingly, the internet wrestling community was abuzz with speculation about the potential dream match.

But then again, have you guys seen John Cena's Instagram account yet? He is the ultimate troll who gets people talking with random pictures without captions, for no rhyme or reason. He knew that this picture would get the IWC buzzing and hence, this picture was put up by Cena.

Maybe there was never a plan to have Kurt Angle take on John Cena to begin with. It was mere internet speculation based on an Instagram post from a master troll.

