10 Best WWE Matches of Eddie Guerrero

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 23:18 IST SHARE

Lied, cheated and stole our hearts

It was on November 13, 2005, that the wrestling world suffered one of its greatest tragedies when one of the all-time greats, Eddie Guerrero, passed away.

The Latino Heat had a 19-year wrestling career, which saw him compete in some of the greatest matches in history in Mexico, Japan, ECW, WCW and of course, WWE. Guerrero is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all-time, and it isn't hard to see why. He held more than 20 Championships throughout all of the organizations he competed for and had countless 'Match of The Year' caliber efforts with Superstars such as X Pac, all the way to the main event scene with Brock Lesnar.

And while Eddie Guerrero had some incredible matches in WCW, ECW and all throughout Mexico and Japan, here, I will be taking a look at what I feel are the top 10 best matches that Eddie Guerrero had in WWE.

#10 Eddie Guerrero vs. John Cena - SmackDown September 11, 2003

A wild one

The then WWE United States Champion Eddie Guerrero and the up and coming John Cena had a minor feud in September 2003 over Latino Heat's Championship.

The feud seemed to mainly exist just to give the two something to do for a few weeks before each man had big programs with Big Show and Kurt Angle. Despite this, the two had a magnificent brawl here. They had worked one match prior to build to this and it wasn't great, but it was all merely promotional for this memorable SmackDown match.

A dozen SmackDown Superstars and crew surrounded the two as they fought in a circular ring of automobiles. They would throw each other onto all the surrounding cars, breaking several windows in the process, performed moves such as suplexes and flapjacks onto them and even fought inside one of them. Guerrero retained his title with assistance from a returning Chavo Guerrero and Latino Heat would score the pinfall with a Frogsplash from the top of one car to another.

1 / 10 NEXT