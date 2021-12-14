10 Best WWE pay-per-view matches of 2021

2021 was a year that started with unsure times for WWE in the middle of the global pandemic that is still ongoing. However, there was light at the end of the tunnel with the announcement of WrestleMania having live fans in attendance. Despite the restrictions, the competitors performed above and beyond to entertain the fans on every single show, especially on pay-per-view.

WWE had 11 major events in 2021 with the majority of these shows delivering entertaining action. Fans usually vent their frustrations with the weekly product due to the creative, but the company showed when they let their superstars just perform to the best of their ability that the output was terrific. The pay-per-view matches this year were of high quality consistently.

With all of WWE's major shows in the rearview mirror and the year coming to a close, it is an awesome time to look back on the year that was and all the outstanding in-ring work that fans witnessed. In this article, let's take a look at the ten best WWE pay-per-view matches of 2021.

10) Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Hell In A Cell Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship (WWE Hell In A Cell 2021)

Bianca Belair had a breakthrough year in WWE that saw her reach new heights as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Following her historic victory at WrestleMania 37, Belair found herself with a familiar first challenger. Bayley is one of the most decorated superstars in the company today as the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history.

Prior to Belair's win in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, the EST of WWE was embroiled in a feud with Bayley to prove herself. Bianca not only did just that with a win over the Role Model, but she also eliminated Bayley from the Rumble. This only caused the fury in which Bayley hunted down the SmackDown Women's Championship over the months to follow.

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, but the former champion gained vengeance with a non-title victory over the EST. This set the stage for Hell In A Cell 2021 where the two women met inside the steel structure. Bayley was more than comfortable in this environment after her Match of the Year candidate with Sasha Banks the previous year.

This didn't stop Belair from showing off her unreal strength and creativity in a physically intense battle. Bayley was once again innovative inside the Devil's Playground. She utilized kendo sticks, steel chairs and ladders at her disposal to inflict punishment on her rival. However, Belair came up with the win after a vicious KOD on a ladder to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

