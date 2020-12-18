10 Biggest current WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has never wrestled

Brock Lesnar can be safely dubbed one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle. His first WWE main roster stint lasted exactly two years, and it was enough to turn him into one of the most recognizable faces in all of pro wrestling. Lesnar came back to WWE in 2012 and had another dominant run for the next eight years.

Brock Lesnar is no longer a part of WWE, but current rumors for WrestleMania 37 are already stating that Lesnar could be involved in a Triple Threat match for the WWE title at the event, along with Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. Brock Lesnar has wrestled the very best in WWE and has beaten most of them. In this list though, we will take a look at ten of WWE's biggest current Superstars Brock Lesnar has never wrestled.

Note: The slideshow will only focus on singles competition, and not multi-man matches, MITB matches, or Royal Rumble matches.

Dio Maddin currently goes by the moniker of MACE and is a member of RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW. Fans might remember that MACE has a history with Brock Lesnar, going way back to last year. Dio Maddin stood up to Lesnar while he was picking up on Jerry Lawler on RAW.

This wasn't a good idea, as Brock Lesnar hit him with a devastating F-5 through the table. Maddin went on to remind fans on several occasions that he wants payback for what Lesnar did to him. A match between these two behemoths is certainly something fans would love to watch.

An Otis-Brock Lesnar confrontation would be something similar to the R-Truth and Lesnar segment that we witnessed on the road to Royal Rumble 2020. Otis is one of the funniest Superstars in WWE at the moment and has had quite an amazing 2020.

Brock Lesnar and Otis are miles apart when it comes to star power

Otis has never faced Brock Lesnar, as he simply wasn't at Lesnar's level at any time during the latter's WWE stint. Now though, an outing between these two powerhouses seems like a treat, even if it ends with Lesnar destroying Otis.