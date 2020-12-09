10 Biggest questions CM Punk answered on Renée Paquette's podcast: Bold claim about current WWE Superstars; fights with AJ Lee

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was a guest on the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. It isn't exactly a secret that CM Punk and Renee Paquette are quite close in real life and are the best of friends. Paquette was the one who managed to secure Punk for WWE Backstage on FS1 last year.

CM Punk's presence on WWE Backstage moved the rating needle on several occasions, but the show was eventually canceled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Punk hasn't returned to pro wrestling in any capacity ever since, but still occasionally reacts to WWE's storylines via his official Twitter handle. On this edition of Oral Sessions, Punk and Paquette discussed several interesting topics in regards to his wrestling career, and life after he left WWE. Let's check out some of the most intriguing questions Renee Paquette asked CM Punk and his response to the same.

#10 Does it bother CM Punk that he isn't wrestling anymore?

CM Punk in action against The Rock

CM Punk last wrestled at the 2014 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and hasn't stepped foot in the ring for another match ever since. Six years is a long time, but not being a part of wrestling doesn't bother him much.

No, not at all. I love that in the same category as like, regrets, like what you are trying to run from something, or what you're trying to spend time looking back on what you should have done. I'm still a wrestler, right? I mean how long I did that for?

#9 CM Punk on how a lot of things changed in the business, while some remained the same, ever since he left

Daniel Bryan

Six years is a long time, and a lot of things have changed in the pro wrestling business since CM Punk left WWE in 2014. What's worth noting is that Punk believes a lot of current Superstars wouldn't have jobs if it hadn't been for him.

The more they change, the more they stay the same. For ego purposes, because while I do have one, it's not as big as people like to imagine it is. I don't take credit for anything that happened. I do think there's a lot of people currently who wouldn't have jobs if it wasn't for me.

It certainly is a statement that's bound to receive quite a mixed response from the WWE Universe. One thing's for sure, CM Punk's exit was the reason Daniel Bryan headlined WrestleMania XXX. One wonders where would Bryan be if it hadn't been for Punk's exit.