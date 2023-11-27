10 current superstars who wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

CM Punk shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Best in the World famously walked out of the company on January 27, 2014, a day after competing in the Royal Rumble match.

Almost a decade on, a lot has changed in WWE. Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, with Triple H now leading the creative direction of RAW and SmackDown. While the talent roster has also undergone several changes, a small number of in-ring performers are still with the company today.

In this article, let's count down 10 current superstars who wrestled in the same Royal Rumble match as Punk shortly before his WWE walkout. Big E and Kane are excluded from this list because they are not active roster members right now.

#10. Seth Rollins wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

The 2014 Royal Rumble match began with CM Punk as entrant number one and Seth Rollins as entrant number two. While Punk lasted 49 minutes and 12 seconds before Kane eliminated him, Rollins was thrown out by Roman Reigns after 48 minutes and 37 seconds.

Based on his furious reaction to Punk's return, The Visionary looks likely to be a future opponent for The Straight Edge Superstar.

#9. Cody Rhodes wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

The fourth entrant in the 2014 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes joined forces with Punk, Rollins, and Kofi Kingston to eliminate Rusev from the 30-man match. The American Nightmare lasted 21 minutes and one second before being eliminated by his brother Goldust.

Unlike Rollins, Rhodes appears to be happy about Punk's return. At the post-Survivor Series: WarGames press conference, he said the former AEW star seems hungry to be part of the company again.

#8. Kofi Kingston wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

The 2014 Royal Rumble featured a memorable spot where Kofi Kingston jumped from the barricade to the ring apron to save himself from elimination. He lasted 12 minutes and 42 seconds before eventual runner-up Roman Reigns threw him over the top rope.

In the same match, Kingston gave Punk a concussion following a botched kick to the head. The former travel partners remained good friends after the incident. In fact, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the New Day member greeted Punk backstage after his Survivor Series: WarGames return.

#7. Jimmy Uso wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

Jimmy Uso entered the 2014 Royal Rumble from the number nine spot. He spent seven minutes and 53 seconds in the match before Dean Ambrose eliminated him.

At the time, The Usos had never held the tag titles in WWE. Fast forward almost 10 years, and Roman Reigns' cousins are widely viewed as one of the best tag teams in wrestling history.

#6. R-Truth wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

R-Truth's involvement in the 2014 Royal Rumble did not last very long. He only spent 28 seconds in the match before Dean Ambrose knocked him off the ring apron to the ringside floor.

Truth returned to WWE after a year-long absence in a backstage segment at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H joked at the post-show press conference that Truth's comeback was more exciting than Punk and Randy Orton's returns.

#5. Roman Reigns wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

As the 15th entrant in the 2014 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns racked up a then-record tally of 12 eliminations. The former Shield member lasted 33 minutes and 51 seconds before the victorious Batista eliminated him at the end of the match.

Fans were so opposed to Batista winning that they even chanted Reigns' name in the closing stages of the bout.

#4. Sheamus wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

Sheamus, the 17th entrant in the 2014 Royal Rumble, spent 28 minutes and 22 seconds in the match, eliminating Big E along the way. The Irishman was one of the 12 superstars Roman Reigns threw over the top rope en route to finishing as the runner-up.

All these years later, Sheamus remains a prominent member of the WWE roster. He has not wrestled since August due to injury, but he is expected to return soon.

#3. The Miz wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

Entering the match from the number 18 spot, The Miz failed to register any eliminations in the 2014 Royal Rumble. He lasted 12 minutes and nine seconds before being eliminated by Luke Harper.

CM Punk has taken several digs at The Miz over the years. However, the two reportedly made amends when Punk showed up unannounced to a WWE taping in April.

#2. Jey Uso wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

Like Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso was still trying to establish himself as a future star around the time of the 2014 Royal Rumble. Jey entered the match from the number 23 spot and only lasted four minutes and 32 seconds before Luke Harper eliminated him.

The former Bloodline member is now one of the top babyfaces on RAW, while his brother Jimmy is among SmackDown's most villainous superstars.

#1. Rey Mysterio wrestled in CM Punk's last WWE match

Desperate to see Daniel Bryan as the 30th entrant, WWE fans booed Rey Mysterio as he entered the 2014 Royal Rumble as the final participant. The legendary superstar spent two minutes and 10 seconds in the match before being eliminated by Seth Rollins.

Moments later, Punk's involvement in the bout also ended when the already-eliminated Kane returned to throw him over the top rope.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

