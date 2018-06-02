10 current wrestlers who were legends even before joining WWE

Indie Wrestlers tend to attract a different group of wrestling fans. Here are 10 wrestlers who were legends even before joining WWE.

Two wrestlers who started the trend of Indie wrestlers in WWE

Working in the WWE is the lifelong dream of every professional wrestler. While some wrestlers like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns were all trained in WWE's developmental territories, there are others who had to work for various other smaller promotions before entering the professional wrestling giant that WWE is.

These Superstars, known as 'Indie Darlings', made a name for themselves even before they were hired by WWE.

This trend, that started with the acquisition of CM Punk back in 2006, entered a completely different phase after the start of NXT.

Even though WWE is still considered 'The Land of Big Men', these wrestlers have also managed to make a significant impact in WWE, and have emerged as the biggest stars in the last few years.

Here are the 10 WWE Superstars that were wrestling legends even before they joined WWE full time.

#10 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was Tyler Black before he arrived in WWE

Let's start with the man who is easily one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE right now - WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

Before he was defeating heavyweights of wrestling in WWE and earning the title of 'Kingslayer', Rollins wrestled extensively on the Independent Circuit as Tyler Black.

However, just like he has earned praise in WWE for his in-ring work, the young Rollins was considered a sensation in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

His matches with the likes of Austin Aries, Roderick Strong, and Jimmy Jacobs were a specimen of the talent that he had even during his early years.

Way before he completed WWE's prestigious Grand Slam at 'Mania 34 and cashed in the Money in the Bank at 'Mania 31, Rollins was a one-time World Champion, one-time Tag Champion and winner of the 2009 Survival of the Fittest Tournament in ROH, in addition to winning Tag-Team Titles in PWG.