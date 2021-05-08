10 Current WWE Superstars who once lived together 

Several main roster WWE Superstars have been close friends for the best part of their careers. Some of the greatest feuds over the past few years have been between best friends. Some of these stars were once so close that they shared a house.

It is well-known that the likes of Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura were once roommates in their early careers. Another famous example is Shelton Benjamin sharing a house with Brock Lesnar when the two men were much younger. Several other current WWE stars once shared a house.

Many wrestlers are forced to move house when they first sign with WWE, so often roommates can help them to adjust from being away from home for the first time.

The following list looks at just a handful of WWE stars who have lived with fellow superstars at some point in their careers.

#5. Current WWE stars Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods

There have been several articles written about The New Day and how close the three men have become over the years. However, it appears that it isn't Kofi Kingston or Big E that Xavier Woods once shared a house with.

Woods saved Tyler Breeze's WWE career at one point when he was put on the chopping block and told that he needed to reinvent himself. The current NXT star and Woods then spent 48 hours creating pitch ideas to prepare Breeze for a new character.

Prince Pretty has noted several times that the former Tag Team Champion was the brains behind the Tyler Breeze character which saved Breeze's career.

Of course, both Woods and Breeze are now married, with Woods also welcoming his first child in recent years. Much earlier in their wrestling careers, however, the two men were roommates alongside Viktor of The Ascension. The two men have shared quite the WWE journey together in recent years, beginning back in FCW.

At present, Breeze is currently surviving down in NXT alongside his long-time partner Fandango. Woods recently moved over to the RAW brand alongside Kofi Kingston after WWE decided it was time for Big E to begin a singles push.

