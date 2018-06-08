10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

We've seen a lot of great spots in the Money in the Bank matches, but which ones rank up with the very best?

One of the Greatest Matches in WWE History

Since its debut at WrestleMania 21, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match has remained one of the highlights of WWE programming.

Ladder matches are scarce in WWE outside of this pay-per-view, but WWE often makes up for it with some incredible moments packed into these matches.

Whether it's watching a wrestler take a huge dive or putting someone through a ladder, all of these matches have at least one moment that makes fans go crazy and want to see even more destruction.

Since the brand split's revival, we've gone back to getting two ladder matches and now we'll get to watch both the Men's and Women's Divisions demonstrate their skills next Sunday.

So, with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on the horizon, this article will countdown the 10 Greatest Moments to take place in a Money in the Bank ladder match.

Honorable Mentions

Kofi Kingston Backdrops Seth Rollins from the top of the ladder - MITB 2014

AJ Styles' Phenomenal Forearm to Sami Zayn on the ladder - MITB 2017

Charlotte Flair's Corkscrew Moonsault Plancha - MITB 2017

Daniel Bryan knocks Sheamus through the ladder - Raw MITB 2013

Sami Zayn's Taka Michinoku Driver to Kevin Owens on the ladder - MITB 2016

#10 Sheamus powerbombs Sin Cara through the ladder - SmackDown Money in the Bank 2011

Painful would be an understatement

The 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view is remembered largely for the match between CM Punk and John Cena, but both ladder matches were a lot of fun as well.

One of the most epic spots of the night came from the SmackDown ladder match where Sheamus looked like he snapped Sin Cara and the ladder in two.

While both men were on the apron, Sheamus picked up Sin Cara for a powerbomb and drove him straight through a ladder set up between the apron and announcement table.

There have been other powerbomb spots in these matches, but this one definitely had the most impact.