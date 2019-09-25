10 Greatest NXT TakeOver matches of all time

Steven Wilson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 578 // 25 Sep 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT Takeover drew more eyes to the Black and Gold brand with its PPV-style format

NXT's recent move to the USA Network in the latest jewel in the crown of what has become WWE's third brand.

Having originally started in 2010 as a sort of reality-style program, NXT would soon merge its operations with the company's then feeder territory Florida Championship Wrestling to bring the WWE development process in house.

The move would end up being a stroke of genius by Vince McMahon - and more specifically Triple H. NXT would begin producing some of the best matches across WWE, as well as building a whole raft of fresh talent, such as Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt.

However, it wasn't until the launch of the WWE Network in 2014 that the brand would take itself to the next level with the launch of their NXT Takeover events.

NXT TakeOver drew more eyes to the product with its PPV-style format. Having originally been held at Full Sail University, Takeover would eventually go on the road to the point the events now run on the same weekend as big shows like Wrestlemania and Summerslam.

To date, there have been 26 TakeOver's, in which there has been some of the best WWE matches in the last decade.

As a result, here are 10 of my favourite all-time NXT TakeOver matches.

#10 The Revival vs DIY - NXT TakeOver: Toronto

This match was one of the best tag team matches in NXT's history

NXT Takeover has always put a spotlight on tag team wrestling.

Advertisement

Arguably, the height of this came in 2016 when The Revival and DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) raged war over the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Three months prior, the teams met at the second Takeover event in Brooklyn, in which The Revival used underhanded tactics to score a submission victory.

It was such tactics that helped establish Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson as the first-ever two-time NXT tag champions.

The final meeting between the teams in Toronto wouldn't see such actions occur, as they would settle their feud in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Once more, the crowd were all in on the fan favourite team of Gargano and Ciampa, even more so after The Revival once again targeted Johnny Wrestling to go one fall up.

DIY would manage to square things up before the final fall resulted in a succession of near falls for both sides that only added to the raw emotion there was around the contest.

The closing to the bout is one that is still clear in the memories of many NXT fans, with both members of DIY locking in their respective submission finishes. Dawson and Wilder would claw desperately to try and survive, grabbing hold of each others hands to prevent a tap before eventually giving in and surrendering their tag team gold.

1 / 10 NEXT