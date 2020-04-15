10 Highest paid WWE Superstars of 2020

Becky Lynch makes it to the top 10 list, while a Superstar who didn't wrestle in 2019 also is in the list

These 10 Superstars earn handsomely in WWE currently

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon; Brock Lesnar

WWE's roster has some of the best in the world of pro wrestling, which means that many of them get paid handsomely each year. Fans have often wondered who is the highest-paid Superstar in WWE, and Forbes recently released answered that question with the release of their 10 highest paid WWE Superstars of 2020.

The report pointed out that only active, full-time members of the roster made the cut, which means the likes of John Cena and Ronda Rousey do not feature in this list, while boxer Tyson Fury is also excluded.

Forbes revealed how they have calculated the salaries of each of these 10 Superstars:

Forbes tallies gross pay before taxes using WWE filings, an analysis of individual wrestler performance and sales metrics, and interviews with industry experts and analysts.

Here is the list of 10 highest paid WWE Superstars of 2020:

#10 Braun Strowman - $1.9 million

Braun Strowman as Universal Champion

Braun Strowman won his first world title at WrestleMania 36 as he defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. Strowman, who was considered to be one to make it to the top a few years ago, but WWE did not pull the gun on his push to win a world title.

The Monster Among Men is highly-rated backstage, which is evident with the huge contract he signed last year. Strowman signed a four-year deal with WWE, which was reportedly worth $1.2 million per year. He will reportedly earn around $1.9 million, which includes the $1.2 million contract as well as merchandise sales and performance fees.

Strowman's stock could rise further and he could move up this list next year if he has a solid 2020, where he holds on to the Universal title for a few months, and puts on good feuds on WWE television.

