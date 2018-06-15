10 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Money In The Bank 2018

Money In The Bank could be a PPV of the year candidate if these happen!

Asuka and Seth Rollins will both be involved in title matches at Money In The Bank

A total of 10 matches will take place when the 2018 Money In The Bank pay-per-view emanates from Chicago, Illinois on 17 June.

The highlight of the show will be the men and women’s MITB ladder matches, each comprising eight Superstars from across the Raw and SmackDown Live brands, but there are plenty of other matches to look forward to, including Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Championship) and AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship).

Seth Rollins vs. Elias (Intercontinental Championship), Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women’s Championship) and The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Club (SmackDown Tag Team Championships) are also scheduled for the event.

Elsewhere on the card, Roman Reigns will face Jinder Mahal and Bobby Lashley will take on Sami Zayn in Raw non-title matches, and the other non-title match on the show will see SmackDown Superstars Daniel Bryan and Big Cass do battle for the second PPV in a row.

In this article, let’s put our necks on the line and predict who will walk out of Chicago as the winners and losers.

#10 The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Club (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Rowan and Harper won the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Usos

WWE has already announced that the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between champions The Bludgeon Brothers and challengers The Club will take place on the Money In The Bank kickoff show, which is hardly surprising given the limited amount of television time this build-up has had.

Rowan and Harper only recently won the titles at WrestleMania 34 and, unlike The New Day and The Usos, they’re yet to truly stamp their mark on the blue brand’s tag division as champions.

For that reason alone, let’s assume WWE will keep the titles on the destructive duo for a while longer (and at least until they’ve had a title rivalry with SAnitY).

Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers