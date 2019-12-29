10 Longest WWE Title reigns of the decade

Brock Lesnar has been World Champion for over 900 days this decade

Championships are a wrestling promotion's cornerstone. The Championships are a promotion's biggest prize. All the wrestlers usually are after one title or the other. The number of Championships in WWE has increased massively in the last 10 years. The decade started with two World titles, two mid-card titles, two women's titles, and one tag team title. The two Women's titles were unified a few months into 2010 as well, thus ending the year with six Titles.

However, as of today, WWE has 18 active Championships. Both Raw and SmackDown have their very own World title, Women's title, Mid-card title, and Tag Team titles. In addition to those, the 24/7 Title and Women's Tag Team title are a couple of unbranded titles that can be won by Superstars from both brands, bringing the total to 10 Championships on the main roster. NXT has a total of 5 Championships, the NXT title, NXT Women's title, NXT Tag Team Titles, NXT North American Title, and Cruiserweight Title. Finally, NXT UK also has its NXT UK Title, Women's Title, and Tag Team Titles.

With so many belts on the line, WWE has seen some massive reigns in the past 10 years. Let us take a look at the 10 longest reigns of the last decade in WWE.

#10 Nikki Bella - 301 Days (WWE Divas Championship)

Nikki Bella held the WWE Divas Championship for 301 Days

Nikki Bella became the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time after she beat Charlotte Flair and successfully defended her title on the September 14th, 2015 episode of Raw. She had won the title at Survivor Series 2014 after beating AJ Lee in a bizarre fashion. The match lasted only 33 seconds. Brie Bella, who was ringside, climbed on to the apron and landed a kiss on AJ as soon and the bell rang and Nikki promptly pinned her to become the new Champion.

Her reign continued till September 2015 when she finally dropped the title to Charlotte at the Night of Champions PPV. Although her title reign isn't very fondly remembered by the fans, she did end her reign by dropping it to Charlotte who went on to become one of the greatest women performers in WWE history.

