10 memorable SummerSlam gimmick matches

WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, is once again upon us. It is regarded as one of WWE's top four pay-per-views every year, alongside the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and of course WrestleMania.

There have been some spectacular moments and memories created from the SummerSlam anthology. The first-ever SummerSlam event was held at Madison Square Garden in 1988. The 2021 edition is set to be the first time WWE has held the event inside a stadium within North America. Wembley Stadium in London held the mantel for the first-ever SummerSlam stadium event back in 1992.

That being said, in no particular order, let's take a look at ten memorable SummerSlam gimmick matches that are still talked about today.

#10 Randy Orton vs. Christian - No Holds Barred Match - SummerSlam 2011

Randy Orton vs. Christian at SummerSlam 2011

At SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2011, Christian defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton. It was by far one of the feuds of the year in WWE.

I’ve been rewatching Orton and Christian’s feud from 2011... what a feud man. pic.twitter.com/2Q0FLthPFG — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) February 2, 2021

Edge had just retired following WrestleMania, and the World Heavyweight Championship became vacant. Christian won the vacant title by defeating Alberto Del Rio in a Ladder Match a month later. Christian then lost the world title to Randy Orton on an episode of SmackDown just days later. He was unsuccessful in winning gold back twice before eventually beating Orton at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. This is where things became intense.

At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, there was a stipulation that if Orton got disqualified, he would lose the title. Christian spat in Orton's face during the match, causing The Viper to hit Captain Charisma with a low blow, resulting in a DQ and Orton losing his title. This enraged The Viper.

The feud, of course, culminated in a war for the ages. The announce table, a trash can, another table, and steel steps were used. The match was won when Orton RKO'd Christian onto the steel steps, countering the Sunset Flip from the corner. A unique finish to the end of this story and an intense match.

Top 5 Reasons Christian vs Randy Orton Was Awesome (2011)



1. Even Orton himself praised Christian during their feud

2. Christian played his heel role perfectly

3. They each told a story in the ring

4. Summerslam

5. That RKO spot on the steps pic.twitter.com/tDgQ5u3RKy — Julian B Ganier (@Megatronnexus) April 1, 2021

Christian discussed his epic 2011 feud with Randy Orton on WWE's The Bump:

"We had this crazy chemistry. We had this kind of chemistry that was undeniable. I think, to me, I can make sense of it all in the differences of how we performed. He’s more slow and methodical, and I keep a faster pace. I think with those types – those differences in our styles – it just clicked really well. Yeah, every time we touched, it seemed to be magic." Christian said. (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

