10 most emotional tweets by WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars or Professional Wrestlers, in general, are humans just like us. They portray a character in front of the camera such as a monster heel, an inspiring babyface, etc. Despite that, there can be times when they feel the need to express themselves and let the WWE Universe know how they are feeling.

This can result in Superstars breaking their on-screen characters or crafting their expressions in such a way that they get the message out while staying in character. Thus, when you surf the official Twitter handles of different Superstars, you will often notice a change in their attitudes, especially when it comes to emotional tweets.

Emotions can get the best of everyone and WWE Superstars are no exception. Sometimes, a superstar might feel the need to reflect upon a throwback moment, remember a departed soul or deliver heartbreaking news. These emotional moments allow Superstars to portray their real selves and connect better with the WWE Universe.

In an era where the internet has completely taken over, the industry has revolutionized to leverage this. So, it is natural that WWE superstars too find this avenue to connect with the fans and show the world their human side.

That being said, here are 10 of the most emotional tweets by WWE Superstars.

#10 Dustin Rhodes bids farewell to Goldust

Dustin Rhodes

Over the past 20+ years, we have had the privilege to be entertained by Goldust. Although he was never pushed to the main event status, The Bizarre One always managed to make the most out of what was given to him.

The gimmick was played with aplomb by Dustin Runnels and will go down as one of the greatest gimmicks in WWE history. From downright shocking to comically brilliant, a number of adjectives can be used to describe what Goldust brought to the ring.

During his final year with WWE, he spent most of the time in sidelines due to being injured. When his contract was up nearly a month ago, Goldust decided to jump ship to AEW and join Cody there. Before closing the biggest chapter of his life however, Dustin made sure to thank everyone that was a part of his journey and tweeted an emotional status.

#9 Daniel Bryan confirms his retirement

Daniel Bryan

Bad luck closely followed Daniel Bryan back in 2013-2014 when he was on his way to becoming WWE’s top Superstar. Just a couple of months after his monumental win at Wrestlemania 30, Bryan was sidelined with an injury for the remainder of 2014. Although he didn’t receive a similar push upon returning in 2015, he was still treated as a major player and given the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31.

However, he was once again diagnosed with a career-threatening injury and had to vacate the IC title as well. Nearly a year (in February 2016), news broke out that Daniel Bryan would be retiring from the in-ring competition. On February 8, 2016, Bryan tweeted that he would be announcing his retirement on the upcoming edition of Raw, citing medical reasons as the cause.

Due to medical reasons, effective immediately, I am announcing my retirement. Tonight on Raw, I'll have a chance to elaborate. #gratitude — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 8, 2016

Although Bryan’s retirement was a heartbreaking moment, we are thankful that he was able to fight through it all and return to the squared circle.

