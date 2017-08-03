10 most heartwarming things WWE has done

We take a look at ten of the most heartwarming things WWE has done in the past.

@KayfabeDiaries by Akhilesh Gannavarapu Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 14:30 IST

WWE ensured that Connor's final days were memorable and that he lived to the fullest

Professional wrestling, more often than not, is unforgiving. From wrestlers getting addicted to drugs to withering away, unable to stand the test of time - the shelf life of a professional wrestler is relatively small.

Moreover, cutting it in the biggest sports entertainment entity in the world is anything but easy. A lot of wrestlers tried making it big in the company, but only very few have had the opportunity to get their fifteen minutes of fame.

In fact, the business today is much better, compared to the toxic environment that persisted during the mid 90’s. We witnessed a rise in casualties, either due to a drug overdose, anabolic steroids or complications stemming from their past abuses.

However, WWE has been actively reaching out to the Superstars from yesteryear, and have helped numerous stars in entering the rehabilitation centres. For its part, WWE has done some incredible work to make the lives of its talent and the fans a little better.

Today, we take a look at the ten most heartwarming things WWE has done.

#10 Starting Connor’s Cure in memory of Connor “The Crusher” Michalek

Back in 2012, a certain young WWE fan put out a video, voicing his desire to meet WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. Connor Michalek battled cancer of spine and brain, and his touching video soon went viral. This prompted the WWE fans to start a campaign, to help Connor fulfil his dream of meeting Bryan. Once Vince McMahon saw the video, he immediately promised Connor that he would meet Bryan during RAW in Pittsburg.

Connor immediately made a massive impact on the Superstars and the WWE management. Before WrestleMania 30, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon brought Connor to RAW, where Connor was cheered on by the Superstars, as he pinned the on - screen villain, Triple H!

After Connor’s passing, Stephanie and Triple H started ‘Connor’s Cure’, a non-profit charitable organisation for paediatric cancer research. Connor also received the first ever Warrior Award!