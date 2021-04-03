10 of the Worst signings in Pro Wrestling history

Sometimes it just doesn't work out for the wrestler or the promotion...

Sports Entertainment thrives, lives, and dies absolutely based upon the talent they have signed to their roster.

No amount of production value, marketing, and television polish can help if the talent isn't talented. Naturally, signing good wrestlers is key, but it's a bit more complicated than that.

It's not enough to sign a good wrestler to a contract, one has to sign the RIGHT wrestler to a contract, for the right promotion. Not all seeds grow in all soils, and just because a pro wrestler was a major success in one federation doesn't mean that success will translate to a new one.

Sometimes contract signings look great on paper; remember when Impact Wrestling had a huge amount of publicity for hiring Pacman? But then it all went down the tubes, because Pacman was forbidden from actually wrestling, or even making physical contact with the other wrestlers.

But Pacman isn't the only terrible contract signing in pro wrestling history. Here are ten of the worst contract signings.

Terrible contract signing #1: The Public Enemy

Rocko Rock and Johnny Grunge, aka Public Enemy.

Two former Extreme Championship Wrestling superstars made the transfer to WWE. They end up being an instant sensation, putting numerous big name superstars through tables. They go on to have multiple WWE tag team titles reign and become one of the biggest tag teams in wrestling history.

That's what happened to the Dudley Boyz.

Public Enemy, on the other hand, had a much different experience in WWE. They barely lasted two months with the promotion, and their utter lack of physical conditioning was a major factor. Other than wrestling a pre-Awesome Edge and Christian a few times, they did nothing memorable and were quickly released.

Their career with Vince McMahon's brand was a stark contrast to what they managed to achieve in the ECW.

