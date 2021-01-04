10 oldest WWE wrestlers in 2020

In 2020, more than 300 wrestlers participated in at least one match for one of WWE's brands. Some of these competitors were in their early 20s. Others were more than 45 years old when they stepped into the ring.

Of these seasoned veterans, some follow a full-time schedule, and they seem like they could follow the same path for years to come. Others made sporadic appearances or even retired in 2020.

This article is a tribute to the top 10 oldest members of the WWE active roster. Their age is calculated using the date of their final 2020 match. In the case of a pre-taped match, this list uses the date the performers actually wrestled, not the date the match aired on TV or PPV. Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

#10 WWE RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin

The Gold Standard with the rest of The Hurt Business, Raw 28/12/2020

No. of TV/PPV matches in 2020: 39

Final 2020 match: WWE RAW on 12/28/2020 - The Hurt Business vs. The Hardy Bros and The New Day

Age during that match: 45 years, 5 months and 19 days

It definitely doesn't look like it, but three members of The Hurt Business are in their 40s. Bobby Lashley barely missed the Top 10, as he's 44 years old. Benjamin and MVP both made the list, though.

"The Gold Standard" spent the first six months of 2020 as a wrestler who rarely found success on WWE programming. But by the end of the year, he held the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship as a member of The Hurt Business.

His athletic ability and his impressive technical skills allow him to wrestle much younger performers with ease. If Benjamin stays healthy, he could continue on this path for several years.