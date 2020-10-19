10 On-screen WWE rivals who were once roommates 

WWE stars are on the road for around 300 days a year, which means that many wrestlers become close friends with the people they are on the road with.

Over the years, several WWE stars, past and present, have come through the ranks together and become roommates in real life. Sometimes, the best rivalries are the ones that are between real-life best friends, which is why many of these former roommates have been able to have interesting rivalries on WWE TV.

The following list looks at just ten current and former WWE stars who were once roommates but went on to have a number of matches or feuds against one another on either RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

#5. Former WWE stars Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler

#TBT to a red carpet moment of flexing silliness w/ @stacykeibler a longgg time ago! 🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/TRWXJJC1vb — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) May 26, 2016

Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler were two of the women who made their way to WWE after stints in WCW. The two women knew each other well and were both friends and enemies throughout their time together as part of the company.

The two women were close friends outside of WWE and reportedly became roommates when they both decided to buy a place in Los Angeles back in 2005. At this time, Stacy Keibler was already looking at other options after leaving WWE and Torrie Wilson was pushing herself forward on the RAW brand.

Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson have gone on to having differing careers since. Keibler is now married with two daughters and a son after a mildly successful acting career. Wilson is now a fitness instructor and married her long-time partner Justin Tupper back in September 2019. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year by Stacy Keibler.

It is surprising that even though Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson were part of WWE for an extended period of time, neither of them was able to win a Championship in the company.