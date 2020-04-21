10 Photos you need to see of Superstars before they joined WWE

Can you recognize them?

WWE is the largest and most popular wrestling promotion in the world and the Superstars that compete in it are no less than celebrities. We often look at these WWE Superstars and wonder how amazing their lives are with all the fame and wealth that they earn. What we don't realize is the struggle they put up on the independent scene and other wrestling promotions before getting themselves a WWE contract.

Most of the Superstars that we see every week on RAW and SmackDown started their career in a smaller wrestling promotion and then through their talent caught the eyes of the WWE management.

#10 Xavier Woods

It's the old Xavier, yes it is! (Source: deviantart.com/rtbooker18)

Before signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2010, Austin Watson, better known as Xavier Woods of the New Day was shaping his career in TNA. Debuting under the ring name Consequences Creed in the promotion, he won the TNA World Tag Team Championship alongside Jay Lethal. Their tag team was dubbed as Lethal Consequences.

Creed was also a part of a faction named The Frontline which comprised of top TNA stars at that time like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Eric Young, the Motor City Machine Guns, and more. He was released from TNA in March 2010. After a short stint in NJPW, he joined WWE. As part of the New Day, alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E, Woods is an eight-time Tag Team Champion in WWE.

#9 Andrade

El Idolo before he joined WWE! (Source: prowrestlingpost.com)

Andrade is undoubtedly one of those Superstars who have a huge potential to be a massive name in WWE. His pairing alongside Zelina Vega has been highly successfully in NXT, and now, on the main roster as well. But Andrade was a lot different before joining the company.

Competing in promotions like CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Andrade used to compete with a mask in traditional Luchador style under the ring name La Sombra. After signing with WWE in November 2015, the company decided to change his character and hence he started competing without the mask as Andrade "Cien" Almas.