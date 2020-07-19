10 pictures that highlight the incredible transformation of WWE's Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has had an interesting and exciting WWE career. While his first stint with the company was not as glorious as many had expected it to be, his second run with the company has been far more fruitful and has satisfied the WWE Universe.

Apart from WWE, McIntyre has performed in several other major wrestling promotions such as Impact Wrestling and EVOLVE. Working in different wrestling promotions around the world has helped McIntyre perfect his craft.

While his mic skills aren’t the best in the world, his wrestling abilities along with his overall image has helped him become one of the leading men in the business today, and he will likely carry this momentum till the end of his career.

The Scottish Psychopath has done his country proud on several occasions, and it seems as if nothing can stop him from remaining one of the top ten wrestlers in the industry today.

Feels damn good to be back home in Scotland where my journey began 19 years ago. Everyone told me making @WWE was impossible, nobody from Scotland had ever been signed....aside this guy right here which encouraged me to keep pushing. I haven’t changed a bit @JakeSnakeDDT pic.twitter.com/2WX3PHk6SY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 21, 2019

Having said that, we will now look at the transformation of Drew McIntyre over the years with the help of some images that we’ve managed to dig up of The Scottish Psychopath from within and outside WWE.

#10 Drew McIntyre meets Yokozuna

Drew McIntyre got interested in the world of wrestling at a very young age. While he considered becoming a professional footballer at an early age, he started taking interest in professional wrestling soon after.

In the above photo, you can see McIntyre posing for a photo with WWE legend Yokozuna. The photo in question was possibly taken during one of the company’s meet and greet sessions.

This shows that McIntyre was passionate about wrestling from a very young age and followed WWF (now WWE) closely.

#9 Initial years in British Championship Wrestling and rivalry against Sheamus

Drew Galloway competing against Sheamus O'Shaunessy.

In 2003, McIntyre made his debut for British Championship Wrestling (BCW), which originated in the Greater Glasgow area.

McIntyre had some interesting matches during his stint with the promotion and even went on to compete with The Honky Tonk Man and D’Lo Brown between 2004 and 2006. One of McIntyre’s most memorable early feuds came against The Celtic Warrior Sheamus who was a part of Irish Whip Wrestling at that time.

In the video above, you can watch what Sheamus said about McIntyre's journey through the wrestling industry and to the top of WWE.