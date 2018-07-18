10 Potential Main Events for SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 will take place in Brooklyn, New York

WWE SummerSlam is the second biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, following the grand celebration of WrestleMania and with SummerSlam 2018 set to make its return to the iconic city of Brooklyn, New York on the 19th of August, the WWE will definitely look forward to making the 31st annual SummerSlam event a grand success.

Throughout the years, SummerSlam has certainly lived up to all its hype and has delivered some absolute classic matches and much like every other year, the forthcoming 31st edition of SummerSlam also promises to be another event worth remembering.

This year’s SummerSlam PPV will feature numerous title defences from every champion in the WWE and as of right now, there are endless possibilities for a dream main event for that the WWE creative could potentially book for the biggest event of the summer.

Here, are 10 possible main events WWE could book for SummerSlam 2018:

#10 Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler- WWE Intercontinental Championship

An IC Title match between these two could be an outstanding contest

With Dolph Ziggler recently defending the WWE Intercontinental Title against Seth Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man Match in the main event of Extreme Rules, it certainly now gives us hope in the fact that with all the right elements in the world, the WWE could very well book the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SummerSlam as well.

And what better way to start other than booking a singles match between Drew McIntyre and Ziggler, the two very men who have become pretty familiar with the IC Title in the past several weeks.

Following Ziggler’s successful title defence against Rollins at Extreme Rules, ‘The Showoff’ will look forward to a fresh new feud against any one of WWE’s top superstars.

McIntyre, on the other hand, failed to capitalise on his opportunity on getting his hands on Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship, after suffering losing out to Roman Reigns in his triple threat match on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

A feud between both Ziggler and McIntyre is indeed inevitable and is guaranteed to ignite at some point down the line and with McIntyre currently being in a desperate need of a fresh storyline, I assume that the former Intercontinental Champion wouldn’t mind getting his hands on the IC Title yet again.

