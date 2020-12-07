10 Professional wrestling deaths in 2020

2020 has been a pretty bad year for almost everyone. The same has been the case in the world of professional wrestling as we lost several notable names and legends in the business this year. They may have left this world, but professional wrestling fans will always remember them for their contribution and dedication to the business.

In this article, let's take a look at 10 professional wrestling deaths that occurred in 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite memories of these stars.

#10 La Parka II (January 11, 2020)

Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta "LA PARKA" ha fallecido.



Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación.



Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020

La Parka II (Real Name: Jesús Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) was best known for his work in Mexican professional wrestling promotion AAA, where he was one of the biggest stars. Unfortunately, in October 2019, he hit the steel barrier and concrete floor headfirst in a botched move during his match against Rush. He was immediately taken to the hospital after the accident and was paralyzed.

He did undergo surgeries but the injuries prove to be fatal, leading to his death on January 11, 2020. This once again was a reminder to all the professional wrestling fans just how much risk these stars take every time they step inside the ring. La Parka II was posthumously inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame soon after his death.

#9 Rocky Johnson (January 15, 2020)

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of former WWE Superstar and legend The Rock, was one of the trailblazers who paved the way for men of color in the world of professional wrestling. He became the first black champion in WWE history in 1983 when he and Tony Atlas won the WWF Tag Team Championship.

After retiring from in-ring action in 1991, he trained his son Dwayne Johnson, who as we know went on to become one of the biggest stars for the company. In 2008, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son. He died earlier this year on January 15, at the age of 75.