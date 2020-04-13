10 Rare photos from WWE's Attitude Era that fans need to see

Daniel Bryan wrestled at a few tapings of WWF Jakked during the Attitude Era.

The Rock was one of Big Show's first friends in WWE.

The Attitude Era is one of the most iconic periods in the history of pro wrestling. WWE and WCW waged a battle every Monday night over the ratings, a war that was eventually won by Vince McMahon's company.

With everyone at home right now, we decided to roll back the clock and take a look at the Attitude Era and some rare photos fans may not have seen from the period. From the 'Big Red Machine' Kane wearing a cape to Daniel Bryan's first WWE appearance, let's take a look.

#10 The Rock during Halftime Heat

The Rock

The first-ever half-time heat match took place in 1999 during Superbowl XXXIII. The Rock defended his WWF Championship against Mankind in an empty arena match with Vince McMahon on commentary. They brawled all across the arena and the match went out into the parking lot where Mankind pinned The Rock with a little help from a forklift.

In the photo, we see The Rock talking trash into a phone in one of the offices in the arena. This was towards the end of the match and The Rock and Mankind went out into the parking lot soon after this.

#9 The Lion’s Den

Shamrock about to enter the Lion's Den

One of the most unique matches we’ve seen in WWE is the Lion’s Den match. The match was fought inside a steel cage, similar to what is seen in MMA, and was brought about to get Ken Shamrock over. In the photo, we see Ken Shamrock about to enter the Lion’s Den to face Steve Blackman.

Speaking about the Lion’s Den concept in an interview years later, Shamrock said the following:

“It was groundbreaking. To be able to have an opportunity to do something that nobody else has done and be able to pull it off I thought was tremendous.”

