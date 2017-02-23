10 rare photos of Superstars before they made it to the WWE

A candid look back at the earlier years of your favorite WWE Superstars!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 14:13 IST

Roman Reigns and family, The Uso’s

The evolution of social media has created a virtual scrapbook, where photos are stored for generations to view. Sometimes, those photos can be rather embarrassing, but no matter how bad you want to, there is no deleting once it has landed in the world wide web.

WWE Superstars are certainly not immune to having photos from the past come back to haunt them. While some are as innocent as an old yearbook photo, others may contain some less-than-flattering material. Nonetheless, each of the current WWE Superstars had their own path they had to take, in order to make it to the WWE. Some had it a little easier than others, but they all share the success of making it to the pinnacle of their profession.

Let’s take a look at some of the rarest photos you’ll likely come across, featuring some of your favourite WWE Superstars.

#10 Paige

A much more innocent looking anti-diva.

It’s anyone’s guess where Paige has her head at right now. It’s painfully obvious that she isn't the same bright-eyed, bubbly 21-year-old that made her main roster debut back in 2014. Whether you believe it has something to do with her frustration towards WWE’s creative process, or perhaps you feel she is being influenced by her Latin lover, Alberto del Rio. Either way, Paige has lost that zeal she once had, and that is a shame.

Long before Paige signed with the WWE, she was competing in single’s competition at the age of 13. Paige actually comes from a family of highly respected professional wrestlers and promoters in the UK.