10 rare photos of WWE Superstars as kids you need to see

When they were kids!

Childhood is arguably the best part of a person's life. When you are a kid, the world isn't so complicated for you and all you want to do is grow up quickly and conquer it. Well, the same was the case for our WWE Superstars who were also little kids once. Little did they know that one day they'll go on to become huge global icons one.

One has to wonder whether some WWE Superstars sometimes look at their childhood pictures and wonder how much they have changed. We all do that, don't we? Smile at all those silly poses, look at the face and wonder "Wow, I can't believe that's me!"

So without further delay, let's take a walk down the memory lane, and take a look at 10 rare photos of WWE Superstars as kids that you need to see. Be sure to let us know your favorite picture in the comments section below.

#10 Sasha Banks

Cute little legit Boss!

Sasha Banks (Real Name: Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado) is considered by many as one of the best female talents that WWE has seen in their history. Being one of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, she is a former NXT Women's champion and has also won the RAW Women's title four times, along with one reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion with Bayley.

Born in Fairfield, California, Sasha's family moved to various places, before settling in Boston, where she began pursuing her career in professional wrestling. Check out the adorable picture of a little Sasha Banks above. Cute, wasn't she?

#9 Roman Reigns

The (not so) Big Dog!

Roman Reigns (Real Name: Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi) has already achieved so much in his relatively short WWE career that he can already enter the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame. Having main-evented WrestleMania four years in a row, the Big Dog has been one of the most successful Superstars of the last decade.

Being considered as one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history, Reigns wanted to have a career in football and was also signed by Minnesota Vikings. That didn't go too well, and he shifted his focus to professional wrestling. The above picture shows a young smiling Reigns during his high school time.

