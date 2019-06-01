10 Superstars Who Should Probably Leave WWE

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.83K // 01 Jun 2019, 01:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things aren't going very well

Today, the WWE roster is the biggest it has ever been, with large rosters for each of WWE's brands. Not only are RAW and SmackDown overrun by talent, but WWE also has full rosters for NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live.

And while seeing so many amazingly talented Superstars in the company all at the one time can be a good and fun thing, it also causes problems. The main issue is that there are so many Superstars on the roster, that mainly are getting lost in the shuffle, and some are even struggling to find TV time.

For a long time now it seems like WWE has been the only option for a performer to make it big and make good money in doing so at the same time. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Not only has the independent scene all over the U.S.A and Europe/UK been pretty hot recently, but we now have All Elite Wrestling too. While other companies rose up from WCW's ashes over the years to try to take on WWE, AEW is the first to do so with a serious checkbook and buzz behind it.

That said, it seems like now more than ever might be the best time to leave WWE, should a Superstar feel there are other options. Several talents such as Sasha Banks, Luke Harper and The Revival have already requested their release to no avail, while others like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Mike and Maria Kanellis have expiring contracts and are in no hurry to renew.

And with so many more being underutilized, here are who I think are the top 10 current WWE Superstars who should probably leave WWE.

#10 The Colóns

No, seriously, they do still work for WWE

It's surprising but true, Primo and Epico are still working for WWE. And no, that is not a dig on them, quite the opposite actually. For two very talented performers, WWE has done nothing with them in years.

After their turn as The Shining Stars was a complete washout, they reverted back to being The Colóns and have done nothing ever since. I'm not even sure if they have even been seen on WWE TV since the 2018 Survivor Series pre-show, where they were apart of a winning team.

Advertisement

These former WWE Tag Team Champions will never be mentioned in the same breath as the Road Warriors or Dudley Boyz, but do deserve better than what they are getting today. And it wouldn't even be very difficult to find a place for them on TV as the WWE tag team division is in desperate need of... Tag teams! At this point though, it may be just time to stay in the Caribbean or wrestle elsewhere.

1 / 10 NEXT