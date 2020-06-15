10 Superstars who will never leave WWE

These Superstars may have a job for life in WWE and in all likelihood won't ever leave the company.

Vince McMahon and WWE would not want to let go of these Superstars.

WWE constantly keeps changing, be it the match types, PPVs, and more importantly, the new signings and exits from the company. Some Superstars have short spells, leaving the company for more TV time or to have a less arduous schedule.

There are some though who may stay in WWE for the long haul, shunning promotions like AEW and Impact. These Superstars could have a backstage or an ambassadorial role following their retirement from in-ring competition.

Here, we take a look at 10 Superstars who will never leave WWE:

#10 Natalya

Natalya has been an important figure in the women's revolution in WWE. The former SmackDown Women's Champion may have not won a lot of titles - with the Divas Championship the only other title she has won, but she has helped the women Superstars to transition from the Divas era to their current position in the company. She was also a part of the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, where she got in the ring with Lacey Evans.

Natalya has put on fantastic matches and is a Superstar who has helped younger, less experienced Superstars in the ring to deliver a good show. There's a strong possibility that she, like her husband Tyson Kidd, could become a full-time producer backstage.

Having been in the company for over a decade, and wrestling with almost every woman on RAW and SmackDown, she could call time on her career soon, and not move to other promotions. She could have a job for life at WWE, as she has a good relationship with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

"In the last week I’ve spoken to him (Vince McMahon) and communicated with him. He’s been wonderful. He’s always as crazy as it gets. And as crazy as his schedule gets because he’s running so many things? He is so accessible, he is so accessible for us if we really need him. He’s been there for me through the best and worst times in my life." (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

